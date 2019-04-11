Europa League 2019: Scores, Odds After Thursday's Quarter-Final Leg 1 Results

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Arsenal secured an impressive 2-0 win over Napoli in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

A strike from Aaron Ramsey and a Kalidou Koulibaly own goal have put Unai Emery's side in charge of the tie ahead of the second leg in Napoli on Thursday.

Chelsea were also victorious in their match against Slavia Prague. Maurizio Sarri's side were not at their best but won 1-0 in the Czech Republic thanks to a late Marcos Alonso header.

Benfica will also be confident of a place in the semi-finals after a 4-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt, while two late goals saw Valencia beat La Liga rivals Villarreal 3-1.

Thursday's Results

Arsenal 2-0 Napoli

Slavia Prague 0-1 Chelsea

Benfica 4-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Villarreal 1-3 Valencia

Europa League Odds

Chelsea: 7-4

Arsenal: 9-2

Valencia: 15-2

Benfica: 11-1

Odds provided courtesy of Oddschecker

Thursday Recap

Arsenal started well against Napoli and opened the scoring in some style after just 15 minutes through Ramsey.

The Wales international finished a flowing team move involving Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette and Ainsley Maitland-Niles to put the hosts ahead:

The Gunners then doubled their lead 10 minutes later. Lucas Torreira let fly with a shot from range that took a deflection off Koulibaly and flew past goalkeeper Alex Meret:

Napoli went in search of an away goal after the break and had chances to pull one back. Lorenzo Insigne had a goal correctly ruled out for offside, while Koulibaly headed a corner narrowly over the bar.

Piotr Zielinski was guilty of missing Napoli's best chance of the match, but Carlo Ancelotti's side showed they will provide a threat in the second leg at the Stadio San Paolo.

Arsenal have suffered on their travels this season, but this is an impressive result for the Gunners and will give them confidence they can make it through to the semi-finals.

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Chelsea found it tough going against Slavia Prague. Maurizio Sarri started with Eden Hazard, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Gonzalo Higuain on the bench, and his team struggled to create any clear-cut chances.

Willian went close with an effort that smashed against the crossbar, but the hosts looked lively and forced goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga into some good saves after the break.

Chelsea did manage to conjure up some quality late on to claim the winner. Willian curled in a fine ball for Marcos Alonso to head home with just four minutes of normal time remaining:

The away goal and clean sheet put Chelsea in a strong position to progress to the last four, although Sarri's men will have to improve if they are to lift the trophy at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, the tie of the round was arguably the six-goal thriller between Benfica and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Highly-rated Benfica forward Joao Felix scored a hat-trick and grabbed an assist for the hosts:

The 19-year-old opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Luka Jovic, who is on loan at Frankfurt from Benfica, quickly levelled.

Felix fired Benfica back in front with a low strike from outside the penalty area and then set up Ruben Dias to make it 3-1.

The teenager then completed his hat-trick and looked to be in tears as he celebrated his goal (U.S. only):

Goncalo Paciencia pulled one back for Frankfurt to give the Bundesliga side some hope ahead of the return leg in Germany, but Benfica will be big favourites to progress.