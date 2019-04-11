Europa League 2019: Scores, Odds After Thursday's Quarter-Final Leg 1 Results

Europa League 2019: Scores, Odds After Thursday's Quarter-Final Leg 1 ResultsApril 11, 2019
Arsenal secured an impressive 2-0 win over Napoli in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.
A strike from Aaron Ramsey and a Kalidou Koulibaly own goal have put Unai Emery's side in charge of the tie ahead of the second leg in Napoli on Thursday.
Chelsea were also victorious in their match against Slavia Prague. Maurizio Sarri's side were not at their best but won 1-0 in the Czech Republic thanks to a late Marcos Alonso header.
Benfica will also be confident of a place in the semi-finals after a 4-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt, while two late goals saw Valencia beat La Liga rivals Villarreal 3-1.
Thursday's Results
Arsenal 2-0 Napoli
Slavia Prague 0-1 Chelsea
Benfica 4-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Villarreal 1-3 Valencia
Europa League Odds
Chelsea: 7-4
Arsenal: 9-2
Valencia: 15-2
Benfica: 11-1
Odds provided courtesy of Oddschecker
Thursday Recap
Arsenal started well against Napoli and opened the scoring in some style after just 15 minutes through Ramsey.
The Wales international finished a flowing team move involving Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette and Ainsley Maitland-Niles to put the hosts ahead:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
8 - Since the start of last season, Aaron Ramsey has been directly involved in eight goals in the Europa League (6 goals, 2 assists), more than any other Arsenal player. Swansong. #ARSNAP #UEL https://t.co/EuiZkpnUQi
The Gunners then doubled their lead 10 minutes later. Lucas Torreira let fly with a shot from range that took a deflection off Koulibaly and flew past goalkeeper Alex Meret:
Tom McDermott @MrTomMcDermott
Class from Torreira! Slice of luck with the deflection, but his tenacity and skill beforehand meant he deserved it. #AFC
Napoli went in search of an away goal after the break and had chances to pull one back. Lorenzo Insigne had a goal correctly ruled out for offside, while Koulibaly headed a corner narrowly over the bar.
Piotr Zielinski was guilty of missing Napoli's best chance of the match, but Carlo Ancelotti's side showed they will provide a threat in the second leg at the Stadio San Paolo.
Arsenal have suffered on their travels this season, but this is an impressive result for the Gunners and will give them confidence they can make it through to the semi-finals.
Chelsea found it tough going against Slavia Prague. Maurizio Sarri started with Eden Hazard, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Gonzalo Higuain on the bench, and his team struggled to create any clear-cut chances.
Willian went close with an effort that smashed against the crossbar, but the hosts looked lively and forced goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga into some good saves after the break.
Chelsea did manage to conjure up some quality late on to claim the winner. Willian curled in a fine ball for Marcos Alonso to head home with just four minutes of normal time remaining:
Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella
FT: Slavia 0-1 Chelsea Bravo Slavia, outstanding from them. Chelsea were poor but all they needed was a moment of class. Willian cross, Alonso header. Kepa's big saves influential. Chelsea are still the #UEL big boys, but Liverpool will bully them if they repeat #CFC #SLACHE
The away goal and clean sheet put Chelsea in a strong position to progress to the last four, although Sarri's men will have to improve if they are to lift the trophy at the end of the season.
Meanwhile, the tie of the round was arguably the six-goal thriller between Benfica and Eintracht Frankfurt.
Highly-rated Benfica forward Joao Felix scored a hat-trick and grabbed an assist for the hosts:
Squawka Football @Squawka
João Félix for Benfica vs. Eintracht Frankfurt: • Most shots (4) • Most chances created (3) • Most shots on target (3) • Most goals (3) The youngest player to score a #UEL hat-trick in Europa League history. 🤩 https://t.co/uNabZBQRUI
The 19-year-old opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Luka Jovic, who is on loan at Frankfurt from Benfica, quickly levelled.
Felix fired Benfica back in front with a low strike from outside the penalty area and then set up Ruben Dias to make it 3-1.
The teenager then completed his hat-trick and looked to be in tears as he celebrated his goal (U.S. only):
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
19-year-old Joao Felix's reaction to completing his first career hat-trick 🙌 https://t.co/A0YhKdajyq
Goncalo Paciencia pulled one back for Frankfurt to give the Bundesliga side some hope ahead of the return leg in Germany, but Benfica will be big favourites to progress.
Arsenal Too Strong for Napoli