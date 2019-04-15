2019 NFL Mock Draft: Bold Trade by Broncos Shakes Up First Round

0 of 32

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The big day(s) are getting closer.

Starting on April 25 in Nashville, a new crop of over 250 rookies will enter the pros when the 2019 NFL draft takes place. As is the case in so many years, as we get closer to draft day there are many more questions than answers regarding who is headed where.

Will the Arizona Cardinals take a quarterback inside the top 10 for a second straight year by selecting Oklahoma's Kyler Murray No. 1 overall?

In a draft class filled with talent on the defensive side of the ball, how many pass-rushers will we get taken in the top 10?

Who will be the first players chosen at cornerback and offensive tackle, a pair of premium positions with no clear top prospect in 2019?

And will one of the NFL's QB-needy clubs swing a deal to move up the draft board and grab the signal-caller they want?

This mock draft endeavors to answer all of those questions—including the last one.

The answer is "yes"—and it won't take long at all.