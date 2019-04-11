NFL Mock Draft 2019: Round 1 Projections for Top Prospects Based on Latest Buzz

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals have two weeks left to make one of the most important decisions in franchise history.

While it may seem like plenty of time to come to a conclusion on who to select with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, the Cardinals are facing a potentially franchise-altering decision.

The Cardinals could give up on Josh Rosen as a quarterback prospect after one year and land Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray, who many view as a strong fit in the offense of first-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

If the Cardinals opt to keep Rosen and pass on Murray, they would pick an impact player on defense and then send the rest of the teams in need of a quarterback into a frenzy to trade up for the star out of Oklahoma.

No matter who the Cardinals take first overall, they will be scrutinized for the pick.

Before any of the criticism comes their way, they will be evaluating the smallest consequences of taking a quarterback in the first round for the second straight year, or improving a defense that struggled mightily in Steve Wilks' only season as head coach.

2019 NFL 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devin White, LB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

8. Detroit Lions: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

9. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Cody Ford, OG, Oklahoma

12. Green Bay Packers: Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan

13. Miami Dolphins: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

14. Atlanta Falcons: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

15. Washington Redskins: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

16. Carolina Panthers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

17. New York Giants (from Cleveland): Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

18. Minnesota Vikings: Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

19. Tennessee Titans: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

21. Seattle Seahawks: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

22. Baltimore Ravens: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

23. Houston Texans: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

26. Indianapolis Colts: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple

31. Los Angeles Rams: Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech

32. New England Patriots: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

Projections For Top Prospects

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

The buzz surrounding Murray and the Cardinals continued to build this week with the Heisman Trophy winner making an official visit to the team's facility.

During his report from the Arizona facility, NFL Network's Steve Wyche said "the full expectation is that the Cardinals are going to take him No. 1."

Not only is Murray a strong fit in Kingsbury's Air Raid offense that he used at Texas Tech, the projected No. 1 pick and Arizona head coach share the same agent.

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

With most of the dots connected between the two parties, there is a feeling Murray's selection is a mere formality when the first round starts April 25 in Nashville.

If the Cardinals select Murray, that likely means Rosen will be traded to make room for the Heisman Trophy winner to start right away.

As of right now, Rosen is going through the offseason program at the team's facility, as NFL Network's Mike Garafolo noted he was in the building Monday when workouts began.

"I can confirm he was there. Josh Rosen continues to go about his business while he waits for things he can't control to fall into place," Garafolo said.

It seems likely that a Rosen trade would occur if Murray is selected, but the Cardinals have to make sure they get some value out of the second-year signal-caller.

In the scenario in which Murray doesn't pan out as a NFL prospect and Rosen is traded away for a smaller value than the Cardinals expect to receive, the franchise would be set back a few years at least.

Projection: No. 1 overall pick

Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

While the majority of the pre-draft attention is being paid to Murray, Nick Bosa is conducting a visit with the team directly behind the Cardinals in the first round order.

The defensive end prospect out of Ohio State is expected to meet with the San Francisco 49ers Thursday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapaport.

If Murray ends up as the top pick, Bosa would be the likely selection at No. 2 for the 49ers, who have already bolstered their defense with the additions of Dee Ford and Kwon Alexander.

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

With a revamped defense in place and Jimmy Garoppolo hopefully at 100 percent by the time the regular season comes around, the 49ers are lining up to be a contender in the NFC West.

By adding Bosa, the 49ers would have a tenacious defensive front that would wreak havoc on most offenses during the regular season.

Until Murray chose football over baseball, Bosa was the No. 1 pick in a majority of mock drafts, and if he drops to No. 2, it would be wise of the Niners to swoop him up.

There would be some concern about the 49ers overloading their defensive line after targeting the position in the first round of the last few drafts, but Bosa is too impressive of a prospect to pass up in favor of Josh Allen or Quinnen Williams, who would have the similar impact on the pass-rush.

If there was a clear-cut top-five pick from another position, the 49ers could have gone in that direction, but with defense expected to dominate the top 10 after Murray, Bosa is the player to select.

Projection: Bosa lands at No. 2 with San Francisco.

