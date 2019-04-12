EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 33April 12, 2019
EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 33
It was tricky to compile this edition of the EPL 100, as FA Cup action once again ate into the Premier League's offering, leaving some clubs kicking their heels and others basically playing double gameweeks.
As ever, we've trawled through the matches to assess and analyse who played well and who didn't.
Only performances in the 2018-19 Premier League season affect this ranking. Reputations, cup performances and European showings matter not.
To be eligible, players need to have started at least 50 per cent of games—so in this case, 16 (or more) out of 32, or 17 of 33.
Players who have appeared in multiple positions (Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah and Bernardo Silva) are categorized by the spot they've played in most. If those values are level, they fall into the category for the role they played most recently.
The idea is for our rankings to give you a week-to-week idea of who has been the best in each position this season. So if a Team of the Season were crowned right now, the No. 1s in each category would be our choices.
Goalkeepers
The only one of our top five goalkeepers to stand out over the past week was Ben Foster, who made a fantastic point-blank save on Ryan Sessegnon on April 2.
Kepa Arrizabalaga has two straight clean sheets to his name—though he did little to earn either, such was Chelsea's dominance in the two games—and moves above Martin Dubravka, whose slide continues.
Rui Patricio had an excellent game against Manchester United and jumps back into the ranking.
Biggest rise: Kepa Arrizabalaga (+1)
Biggest fall: Martin Dubravka (-1)
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|1
|Alisson Becker (Stay)
|Liverpool
|2
|Lukasz Fabianski (Stay)
|West Ham United
|3
|Bernd Leno (Stay)
|Arsenal
|4
|David De Gea (Stay)
|Manchester United
|5
|Ben Foster (Stay)
|Watford
|6
|Ederson Moraes (Stay)
|Manchester City
|7
|Kepa Arrizabalaga (+1)
|Chelsea
|8
|Martin Dubravka (-1)
|Newcastle United
|9
|Hugo Lloris (Stay)
|Tottenham Hotspur
|10
|Rui Patricio (New!)
|Wolves
Right-Backs/Right Wing-Backs
Despite grabbing an assist for Liverpool's opening goal against Southampton, Trent Alexander-Arnold's overall performance wasn't strong. It wasn't much of a surprise to see him substituted after an hour, then, since Ryan Bertrand and Nathan Redmond gave him the runaround.
That's allowed Aaron Wan-Bissaka to pull even closer to first place. Although he doesn't have enough credit to force a change, it might not be far off.
Ashley Young was sent off against Wolves and drops two, with Seamus Coleman, who continues to look much-improved, and Yan Valery jumping ahead of him.
Biggest rise: Multiple (+1)
Biggest fall: Ashley Young (-2)
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|1
|Trent Alexander-Arnold (Stay)
|Liverpool
|2
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Stay)
|Crystal Palace
|3
|Ricardo Pereira (+1)
|Leicester
|4
|Kyle Walker (-1)
|Manchester City
|5
|Matt Doherty (Stay)
|Wolves
|6
|Cesar Azpilicueta (Stay)
|Chelsea
|7
|Seamus Coleman (+1)
|Everton
|8
|Yan Valery (+1)
|Southampton
|9
|Ashley Young (-2)
|Manchester United
|10
|DeAndre Yedlin (Stay)
|Newcastle
Left-Backs/Left Wing-Backs
Like with the goalkeepers, there's no movement in the top five. But we do have some action further down.
The biggest mover is Ryan Bertrand, whose strong return from injury has boosted Southampton's chances of survival considerably. His side may have conceded three against Liverpool, but don't hold that against him; he was excellent.
Sead Kolasinac has his good days and his bad days. Sunday, away to Everton, was one of the latter.
Biggest rise: Ryan Bertrand (+2)
Biggest fall: Sead Kolasinac (-2)
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|1
|Andy Robertson (Stay)
|Liverpool
|2
|Luke Shaw (Stay)
|Manchester United
|3
|Lucas Digne (Stay)
|Everton
|4
|Ben Chilwell (Stay)
|Leicester
|5
|Jonny (Stay)
|Wolves
|6
|Jose Holebas (+1)
|Watford
|7
|Ryan Bertrand (+2)
|Southampton
|8
|Sead Kolasinac (-2)
|Arsenal
|9
|Matt Ritchie (-1)
|Newcastle
|10
|Danny Rose (Stay)
|Tottenham
Centre-Backs
Just one Arsenal player came out of their 1-0 loss to Everton with any credit to his name: Sokratis Papastathopoulos. He threw himself in front of everything, keeping the score down almost single-handedly at times.
The biggest mover this week is Jan Vertonghen, who excelled as Tottenham beat Crystal Palace in the first game in their new stadium. The biggest drop is Nathan Ake, who falls out of the top 20 completely.
Biggest rise: Jan Vertonghen (+4)
Biggest fall: Nathan Ake (Out)
Defensive Midfielders/Central Midfielders
Surging into fifth place is N'Golo Kante, who excelled as Chelsea beat Brighton 3-0 and then looked strong again in Monday's 2-0 win over West Ham United. He leaps ahead of three names who have had good seasons but haven't shown their best of late.
From there, you have to go a long way down to find any movement, with most of the middle order staying put. Ashley Westwood's one-goal, one-assist performance against Bournemouth pushes him above Ilkay Gundogan, and Andre Gomes rejoins the top 20 after a period on the outside looking in.
Biggest rise: N'Golo Kante (+3)
Biggest fall: Multiple (-1)
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|1
|Fernandinho (Stay)
|Manchester City
|2
|Bernardo Silva (Stay)
|Manchester City
|3
|David Silva (Stay)
|Manchester City
|4
|Georginio Wijnaldum (Stay)
|Liverpool
|5
|N'Golo Kante (+3)
|Chelsea
|6
|Declan Rice (-1)
|West Ham
|7
|Paul Pogba (-1)
|Manchester United
|8
|Fabinho (-1)
|Liverpool
|9
|Joao Moutinho (Stay)
|Wolves
|10
|Moussa Sissoko (Stay)
|Tottenham
|11
|Lucas Torreira (Stay)
|Arsenal
|12
|Harry Winks (Stay)
|Tottenham
|13
|Idrissa Gueye (Stay)
|Everton
|14
|Etienne Capoue (Stay)
|Watford
|15
|Abdoulaye Doucoure (Stay)
|Watford
|16
|Ruben Neves (Stay)
|Wolves
|17
|Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Stay)
|Southampton
|18
|Ashley Westwood (+1)
|Burnley
|19
|Ilkay Gundogan (-1)
|Manchester City
|20
|Andre Gomes (New!)
|Everton
Attacking Midfielders/Wingers
Two straight knockout performances from Eden Hazard, first against Brighton and then against West Ham, move him into second place. The showing against West Ham was particularly ridiculous; it was a night on which he just decided to run riot solo.
Nathan Redmond creeps up to 11th, with his steady rise continuing, while Dele Alli gets a boost after doing well against Crystal Palace.
Richarlison and Christian Eriksen are returning to form at just the right time, powering their sides to much-needed improved performances.
Biggest rise: Dele Alli (+2)
Biggest fall: Christian Eriksen (-2)
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|1
|Raheem Sterling (Stay)
|Manchester City
|2
|Eden Hazard (+1)
|Chelsea
|3
|Sadio Mane (-1)
|Liverpool
|4
|Mohamed Salah (Stay)
|Liverpool
|5
|Heung-Min Son (Stay)
|Tottenham
|6
|Leroy Sane (Stay)
|Manchester City
|7
|Diogo Jota (Stay)
|Wolves
|8
|James Maddison (Stay)
|Leicester
|9
|Ryan Fraser (Stay)
|Bournemouth
|10
|Anthony Martial (Stay)
|Manchester United
|11
|Nathan Redmond (+1)
|Southampton
|12
|David Brooks (-1)
|Bournemouth
|13
|Richarlison (Stay)
|Everton
|14
|Christian Eriksen (Stay)
|Tottenham
|15
|Gylfi Sigurdsson (Stay)
|Everton
|16
|Felipe Anderson (Stay)
|West Ham
|17
|Gerard Deulofeu (+1)
|Watford
|18
|Dele Alli (+2)
|Tottenham
|19
|Jesse Lingard (-2)
|Manchester United
|20
|Roberto Pereyra (New!)
|Watford
Strikers
The Premier League's in-form striker doesn't come from the sort of team you would traditionally expect—either a title-chasing one or one fighting relegation—but from a side many would agree don't have that much to play for: Leicester City.
Jamie Vardy, their leading No. 9, has scored seven goals in his past six games, with Brendan Rodgers really sparking him into form. Carry on like this, and he might sneak into Golden Boot contention.
While Vardy is trending the right way, Callum Wilson is doing the opposite. His return from injury hasn't been particularly great, and he continues to drop in these rankings.
Biggest rise: Jamie Vardy (+3)
Biggest fall: Callum Wilson (-4)
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|1
|Sergio Aguero (Stay)
|Manchester City
|2
|Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Stay)
|Arsenal
|3
|Harry Kane (Stay)
|Tottenham
|4
|Alexandre Lacazette (Stay)
|Arsenal
|5
|Raul Jimenez (+1)
|Wolves
|6
|Roberto Firmino (+1)
|Liverpool
|7
|Jamie Vardy (+3)
|Leicester
|8
|Marcus Rashford (-1)
|Manchester United
|9
|Callum Wilson (-4)
|Bournemouth
|10
|Salomon Rondon (-1)
|Newcastle
All statistics via WhoScored.com.