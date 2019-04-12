EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 33

Sam Tighe
April 12, 2019

EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 33

    It was tricky to compile this edition of the EPL 100, as FA Cup action once again ate into the Premier League's offering, leaving some clubs kicking their heels and others basically playing double gameweeks. 

    As ever, we've trawled through the matches to assess and analyse who played well and who didn't.

    Only performances in the 2018-19 Premier League season affect this ranking. Reputations, cup performances and European showings matter not.

    To be eligible, players need to have started at least 50 per cent of games—so in this case, 16 (or more) out of 32, or 17 of 33.

    Players who have appeared in multiple positions (Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah and Bernardo Silva) are categorized by the spot they've played in most. If those values are level, they fall into the category for the role they played most recently.

    The idea is for our rankings to give you a week-to-week idea of who has been the best in each position this season. So if a Team of the Season were crowned right now, the No. 1s in each category would be our choices.

Goalkeepers

    The only one of our top five goalkeepers to stand out over the past week was Ben Foster, who made a fantastic point-blank save on Ryan Sessegnon on April 2.

    Kepa Arrizabalaga has two straight clean sheets to his name—though he did little to earn either, such was Chelsea's dominance in the two games—and moves above Martin Dubravka, whose slide continues.

    Rui Patricio had an excellent game against Manchester United and jumps back into the ranking.

    Biggest rise: Kepa Arrizabalaga (+1)

    Biggest fall: Martin Dubravka (-1)

                    

    Top 10 Goalkeepers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Alisson Becker (Stay)Liverpool
    2Lukasz Fabianski (Stay)West Ham United
    3Bernd Leno (Stay)Arsenal
    4David De Gea (Stay)Manchester United
    5Ben Foster (Stay)Watford
    6Ederson Moraes (Stay)Manchester City
    7Kepa Arrizabalaga (+1)Chelsea
    8Martin Dubravka (-1)Newcastle United
    9Hugo Lloris (Stay)Tottenham Hotspur
    10Rui Patricio (New!)Wolves

Right-Backs/Right Wing-Backs

    Despite grabbing an assist for Liverpool's opening goal against Southampton, Trent Alexander-Arnold's overall performance wasn't strong. It wasn't much of a surprise to see him substituted after an hour, then, since Ryan Bertrand and Nathan Redmond gave him the runaround.

    That's allowed Aaron Wan-Bissaka to pull even closer to first place. Although he doesn't have enough credit to force a change, it might not be far off.

    Ashley Young was sent off against Wolves and drops two, with Seamus Coleman, who continues to look much-improved, and Yan Valery jumping ahead of him.

    Biggest rise: Multiple (+1)

    Biggest fall: Ashley Young (-2)

           

    Top 10 RBs/RWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Trent Alexander-Arnold (Stay)Liverpool
    2Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Stay)Crystal Palace
    3Ricardo Pereira (+1)Leicester
    4Kyle Walker (-1)
    		Manchester City
    5Matt Doherty (Stay)Wolves
    6Cesar Azpilicueta (Stay)
    		Chelsea
    7Seamus Coleman (+1)Everton
    8Yan Valery (+1)Southampton
    9Ashley Young (-2)Manchester United
    10DeAndre Yedlin (Stay)
    		Newcastle

Left-Backs/Left Wing-Backs

    Like with the goalkeepers, there's no movement in the top five. But we do have some action further down.

    The biggest mover is Ryan Bertrand, whose strong return from injury has boosted Southampton's chances of survival considerably. His side may have conceded three against Liverpool, but don't hold that against him; he was excellent.

    Sead Kolasinac has his good days and his bad days. Sunday, away to Everton, was one of the latter.

    Biggest rise: Ryan Bertrand (+2)

    Biggest fall: Sead Kolasinac (-2)

            

    Top 10 LBs/LWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Andy Robertson (Stay)Liverpool
    2Luke Shaw (Stay)Manchester United
    3Lucas Digne (Stay)
    		Everton
    4Ben Chilwell (Stay)
    		Leicester
    5Jonny (Stay)Wolves
    6Jose Holebas (+1)
    		Watford
    7Ryan Bertrand (+2)
    		Southampton
    8Sead Kolasinac (-2)Arsenal
    9Matt Ritchie (-1)Newcastle
    10Danny Rose (Stay)Tottenham

Centre-Backs

    Just one Arsenal player came out of their 1-0 loss to Everton with any credit to his name: Sokratis Papastathopoulos. He threw himself in front of everything, keeping the score down almost single-handedly at times.

    The biggest mover this week is Jan Vertonghen, who excelled as Tottenham beat Crystal Palace in the first game in their new stadium. The biggest drop is Nathan Ake, who falls out of the top 20 completely.

    Biggest rise: Jan Vertonghen (+4)

    Biggest fall: Nathan Ake (Out)

            

    Top 20 CBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Virgil van Dijk (Stay)
    		Liverpool
    2Aymeric Laporte (Stay)Manchester City
    3John Stones (Stay)Manchester City
    4Michael Keane (Stay)Everton
    5Antonio Rudiger (Stay)Chelsea
    6Toby Alderweireld (Stay)Tottenham
    7Sokratis Papastathopoulos (+1)
    		Arsenal
    8Victor Lindelof (-1)Manchester United
    9Jan Bednarek (Stay)Southampton
    10Jan Vertonghen (+4)Tottenham
    11Kurt Zouma (+1)Everton
    12Jannik Vestergaard (-1)Southampton
    13Fabian Schar (-3)
    		Newcastle
    14Shane Duffy (-1)Brighton
    15Willy Boly (Stay)Wolves
    16Lewis Dunk (Stay)Brighton
    17James Tarkowski (+2)
    		Burnley
    18Conor Coady (Stay)Wolves
    19Ryan Bennett (New!)Wolves
    20Issa Diop (Stay)
    		West Ham

Defensive Midfielders/Central Midfielders

    Surging into fifth place is N'Golo Kante, who excelled as Chelsea beat Brighton 3-0 and then looked strong again in Monday's 2-0 win over West Ham United. He leaps ahead of three names who have had good seasons but haven't shown their best of late.

    From there, you have to go a long way down to find any movement, with most of the middle order staying put. Ashley Westwood's one-goal, one-assist performance against Bournemouth pushes him above Ilkay Gundogan, and Andre Gomes rejoins the top 20 after a period on the outside looking in.

    Biggest rise: N'Golo Kante (+3)

    Biggest fall: Multiple (-1)

                

    Top 20 DMs/CMs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Fernandinho (Stay)Manchester City
    2Bernardo Silva (Stay)Manchester City
    3David Silva (Stay)Manchester City
    4Georginio Wijnaldum (Stay)Liverpool
    5N'Golo Kante (+3)
    		Chelsea
    6Declan Rice (-1)
    		West Ham
    7Paul Pogba (-1)Manchester United 
    8Fabinho (-1)
    		Liverpool
    9Joao Moutinho (Stay)Wolves
    10Moussa Sissoko (Stay)Tottenham
    11Lucas Torreira (Stay)Arsenal
    12Harry Winks (Stay)Tottenham
    13Idrissa Gueye (Stay)
    		Everton
    14Etienne Capoue (Stay)Watford
    15Abdoulaye Doucoure (Stay)Watford
    16Ruben Neves (Stay)Wolves
    17Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Stay)Southampton
    18Ashley Westwood (+1)Burnley
    19Ilkay Gundogan (-1)Manchester City
    20Andre Gomes (New!)Everton

Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

    Two straight knockout performances from Eden Hazard, first against Brighton and then against West Ham, move him into second place. The showing against West Ham was particularly ridiculous; it was a night on which he just decided to run riot solo.

    Nathan Redmond creeps up to 11th, with his steady rise continuing, while Dele Alli gets a boost after doing well against Crystal Palace.

    Richarlison and Christian Eriksen are returning to form at just the right time, powering their sides to much-needed improved performances.

    Biggest rise: Dele Alli (+2)

    Biggest fall: Christian Eriksen (-2)

                 

    Top 20 AMs/Wingers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Raheem Sterling (Stay)Manchester City
    2Eden Hazard (+1)Chelsea
    3Sadio Mane (-1)Liverpool
    4Mohamed Salah (Stay)Liverpool
    5Heung-Min Son (Stay)Tottenham
    6Leroy Sane (Stay)Manchester City
    7Diogo Jota (Stay)Wolves
    8James Maddison (Stay)Leicester 
    9Ryan Fraser (Stay)Bournemouth
    10Anthony Martial (Stay)
    		Manchester United
    11Nathan Redmond (+1)Southampton
    12David Brooks (-1)Bournemouth
    13Richarlison (Stay)Everton
    14Christian Eriksen (Stay)Tottenham
    15Gylfi Sigurdsson (Stay)Everton
    16Felipe Anderson (Stay)West Ham
    17Gerard Deulofeu (+1)Watford
    18Dele Alli (+2)
    		Tottenham
    19Jesse Lingard (-2)Manchester United
    20Roberto Pereyra (New!)Watford

Strikers

    The Premier League's in-form striker doesn't come from the sort of team you would traditionally expect—either a title-chasing one or one fighting relegation—but from a side many would agree don't have that much to play for: Leicester City.

    Jamie Vardy, their leading No. 9, has scored seven goals in his past six games, with Brendan Rodgers really sparking him into form. Carry on like this, and he might sneak into Golden Boot contention.

    While Vardy is trending the right way, Callum Wilson is doing the opposite. His return from injury hasn't been particularly great, and he continues to drop in these rankings.

    Biggest rise: Jamie Vardy (+3)

    Biggest fall: Callum Wilson (-4) 

                   

    Top 10 Strikers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Sergio Aguero (Stay)Manchester City
    2Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Stay)
    		Arsenal
    3Harry Kane (Stay)Tottenham
    4Alexandre Lacazette (Stay)Arsenal
    5Raul Jimenez (+1)Wolves
    6Roberto Firmino (+1)
    		Liverpool
    7Jamie Vardy (+3)Leicester
    8Marcus Rashford (-1)Manchester United
    9Callum Wilson (-4)Bournemouth
    10Salomon Rondon (-1)Newcastle

                                

