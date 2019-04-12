EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 33

0 of 7

Ben Early/Getty Images

It was tricky to compile this edition of the EPL 100, as FA Cup action once again ate into the Premier League's offering, leaving some clubs kicking their heels and others basically playing double gameweeks.

As ever, we've trawled through the matches to assess and analyse who played well and who didn't.

Only performances in the 2018-19 Premier League season affect this ranking. Reputations, cup performances and European showings matter not.

To be eligible, players need to have started at least 50 per cent of games—so in this case, 16 (or more) out of 32, or 17 of 33.

Players who have appeared in multiple positions (Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah and Bernardo Silva) are categorized by the spot they've played in most. If those values are level, they fall into the category for the role they played most recently.

The idea is for our rankings to give you a week-to-week idea of who has been the best in each position this season. So if a Team of the Season were crowned right now, the No. 1s in each category would be our choices.