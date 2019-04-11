2019 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions, Landing Spots for Top Prospects

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The 2019 NFL draft is as soon as April 25, and while we don't appear any closer to learning exactly what the Arizona Cardinals will do at No. 1, we are getting a clearer picture of which prospects will go early in the draft.

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins might not be among them, as recent rumors suggest that his stock has been slipping—if it were even all that high among teams to begin with. Here you will find a closer look at what's being said about Haskins, along with some other recent draft-related buzz.

First, though, is an updated Round 1 mock draft, based on prospect potential, team needs and the latest chatter.

2019 NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devin White, LB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

8. Detroit Lions: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

9. Buffalo Bills: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

10. Denver Broncos: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

12. Green Bay Packers: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

13. Miami Dolphins: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

14. Atlanta Falcons: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

15. Washington Redskins: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

16. Carolina Panthers: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

17. New York Giants (from Cleveland): Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Florida State

18. Minnesota Vikings: Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama

19. Tennessee Titans: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

21. Seattle Seahawks: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

22. Baltimore Ravens: Garrett Bradbury, C, N.C. State

23. Houston Texans: Cody Ford, G, Oklahoma

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

26. Indianapolis Colts: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): A.J. Brown, WR, Mississippi

31. Los Angeles Rams: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

32. New England Patriots: Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama

Haskins May Be Sliding

For much of the early pre-draft process, it appeared that Haskins and Oklahoma's Kyler Murray would be the first two quarterbacks off the board on draft weekend. However, Haskins' draft stock appears to be sinking fairly rapidly.

"I keep hearing Dwayne Haskins is sinking and may be the fourth passer picked in this draft," Peter King of ProFootballTalk recently wrote.

There have been concerns about Haskins' athleticism and mobility since he ran a plodding 5.04-second 40 at the scouting combine. That, combined with his one year of starting experience at Ohio State, could have teams viewing him as more of a project than a Day 1 starter.

The potential for Haskins to slide out of the first round could be behind his decision to not attend the draft. According to Zach Braziller of the New York Post, Murray, Missouri's Drew Lock and Duke's Daniel Jones will be the only quarterbacks in the green room when the draft opens.

It wouldn't be a complete shock if Murray, Jones and Lock were the only quarterbacks drafted in the first round.

Giants Not Sold on Rosen

John Froschauer/Associated Press

If the Cardinals go ahead and take Murray with the first overall pick, they will likely make second-year quarterback Josh Rosen available. This could make Rosen a target for the New York Giants if they are among the teams not interested in targeting Haskins early.

While New York appears confident in Eli Manning for at least this season, the Giants need to find a successor at quarterback sooner than later.

However, Rosen may not be the guy. According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the Giants are more likely to try trading up from the 17th pick to get a quarterback than to deal for Rosen.

"There remains a chance the Giants could make a deal for Arizona's Josh Rosen, if he becomes available, but sources close to the situation say the Giants aren't certain about Rosen at this point," Graziano wrote.

If the Giants don't like their chances of moving up from 17 and getting a quarterback, they may be forced to simply pull the trigger at No. 6.

Redskins Not 'Actively' Pursuing Rosen

Like the Giants, the Washington Redskins aren't sold on trading for Rosen. At least, that's the impression they are giving at this time.

"They're not actively chasing him, and I don't know that they have a hard offer on the table because I know for a fact that they're still going through the motions with the guys in the draft apparently," NFL Network's Mike Garafolo said on the Around the NFL podcast (h/t Herbie Teope of the NFL website).

It's important to note that the Redskins aren't "actively" chasing Rosen. This doesn't mean they aren't interested in him or that they won't make an offer if the Cardinals do draft Murray. As King pointed out, Rosen and Washington would at least make for a good pairing.

"Rosen would be an excellent scheme fit in the offense of coach Jay Gruden and offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell," King wrote. "Gruden liked Rosen coming out of UCLA, as did O'Connell."

Don't be surprised if Washington makes a call for Rosen on draft day if he is available. By feigning disinterest now, teams like Washington and New York are helping to keep Rosen's price tag down ahead of the draft. It doesn't mean that disinterest is real.