Baylor HC Kim Mulkey Would 'Be Honored' by White House Invite from Donald Trump

With the Baylor Lady Bears claiming the women's NCAA championship on Sunday evening, head coach Kim Mulkey is done having to make major decisions concerning this season.

Well, not exactly.

Since President Donald Trump took office in January 2017, champions across American sports have been conflicted over whether to visit the White House. However, Mulkey is standing firm on the side of welcoming an invitation.

"I've been every time for every president," Mulkey said on Wednesday night, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "It's not a political issue for me. It's an honor to go to the White House. I want everyone to say they went to the White House. Not many people can say that."

Mulkey has previously taken her 2005 and 2012 championship squads to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, when George W. Bush and Barack Obama were respectively in office.

However, Mulkey may not even have a decision to make, as women's championship teams have received delayed White House invitations or none at all since Trump moved in.

The South Carolina Gamecocks sat atop women's basketball in 2017, and head coach Dawn Staley voiced her disappointed in being ignored by the White House at the time.

"Here's my take, and I'm not going to discuss the White House anymore," Staley told reporters in October 2017, six months after her team won the title. "As far as I'm concerned, I'm over the White House invitation. The only invitation I would like is an invitation to get into the NCAA tournament in March."

Staley had also pointed out to the Associated Press (h/t The State) that the White House choosing to invite other teams who had won their championships after her Gamecocks "speaks volumes. We won before those other teams won their championships. I don't know what else has to happen."

The Gamecocks were invited in November 2017—sort of. Trump offered for the Gamecocks to participate in a larger event with other men's and women's college championship teams. Staley declined.

The same played out a year later when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish won the NCAA championship and did not receive a White House invite.

Shortly after her team cut down the nets, Notre Dame head coach Muffet McGraw told the Associated Press (h/t KSAT) that she and her team would discuss and make a decision together if the offer were extended.

An offer never came.

In fact, if Mulkey and her Bears receive an invitation, they will become the first women's team to visit the White House under Trump in the way champions have since Ronald Raegan officially began the tradition in the 1980s. Neither the Minnesota Lynx, who won the WNBA title in 2017, nor Seattle Storm (2018) were invited.