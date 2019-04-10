BJ Penn Accused of Physical, Sexual Abuse by Ex-Partner; Restraining Order Filed

Christian Petersen/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn has an active restraining order against him after his estranged partner, Shealen Uaiwa, said he abused her for years during their relationship.

Per MMA Junkie's Steven Marrocco, Uaiwa was granted a temporary restraining order against Penn in October after she said he physically and sexually abused her. The order was extended at a hearing in February and goes until October 2021.

In a written statement obtained by Marrocco, Uaiwa detailed several alleged violent acts from 2015-18 in which Penn threatened her mother and brother, attempted to "wrestle me down and take my phone away," hit her in the head while he was drunk and pressured her to perform sexual acts.

Uaiwa also said Penn of has been "a drug addict since he was 14" and said she didn't report the incidents "because of his name, reputation, the control he has had over my life and I was scared."

Penn's attorney, John Schmidtke Jr., told Marrocco the court records include "incomplete information" and he was unable to comment on the matter since the case involves the couple's two daughters.

Penn returned to UFC in 2017 after a three-year hiatus. The 40-year-old is scheduled to fight Clay Guida at UFC 237 in Brazil on May 11.