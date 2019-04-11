Masters Odds 2019: Locating Top Vegas Bets in Thursday's Field

Luke Walker/Getty Images

One of the joys of the Masters is the different types of golfers present in the field, both in terms of talents and personality.

In recent years, so many contrasting kinds of players have won at Augusta. They range from the eccentric and unorthodox talents of Bubba Watson in 2012 and 2014, the mechanical efficiency of Jordan Spieth in 2015 and the panache of a performer such as Sergio Garcia, who donned the green jacket in 2017.

Patrick Reed, the defending champion, showcased nerves of steel on the final day a year ago, holding off a charges from Spieth and Rickie Fowler to take the most famous garment in sport. He was the fourth player in a row to win their maiden major title at the Masters.

With the diversity of styles in the field, picking bets for the four days at Augusta can be a challenge. Here are the odds for the event at the start of Day 1 and a closer look at some players who represent value.

Selected Odds to Win the Masters

Rory McIlroy: +750 (bet $100 to win $750)

Dustin Johnson: +1,000

Tiger Woods: +1,200

Justin Rose: +1,400

Jordan Spieth: +1,400

Jon Rahm: +1,600

Justin Thomas: +1,800

Francesco Molinari: +1,800

Brooks Koepka: +2,500

Paul Casey: +3,000

Odds and full list courtesy of Caesars.

Preview

At the top of the market, it's no surprise to see Rory McIlroy lead the betting, as he's already won big in 2019, taking the Players Championship title in March. In addition, he hasn't been outside the top 10 in a stroke-play event since November 2018.

However, you would be hesitant about backing the Northern Irishman to emerge victorious come Sunday evening at such a short price.

McIlroy has endured some testing days at Augusta, shooting 74 during Round 4 a year ago after going out in the final pairing with Reed, and he infamously let a four-shot lead slip on the final day in 2011.

Outside of the names near the top of the market, there are some intriguing players, with Tommy Fleetwood at a tempting price of +1,800.

As Darren Rovell noted, the Englishman has been a popular choice with punters:

Fleetwood hasn't quite produced his best in the major events when it's mattered, although he did conjure a remarkable final-day round of seven under par at the U.S. Open last summer to finish second to Brooks Koepka.

The man Fleetwood has formed a strong bond with down the years, Francesco Molinari, is also worth consideration at +2,500.

Unlike his European Ryder Cup team-mate, the Italian knows how to get over the line in the major events, following a phenomenal performance to win the British Open at Carnoustie in 2018.

The tournament's official Twitter account noted Molinari is seeking to join a prestigious group by following the Claret Jug with a green jacket:

Elsewhere, Adam Scott, the 2013 champion at Augusta, has found his rhythm as he gears up for Thursday's opening day.

The Australian was well-placed to challenge at the Genesis Open in February before a poor final day saw him slip out of the reckoning, and he was a narrow runner-up to world No. 1 Justin Rose at the Farmers Insurance Open in the previous month.

Scott also has the memories of his triumph at Augusta from six years ago to call upon:

Xander Schauffele will be playing in the Masters for just the second time, but the 25-year-old looks to have the mindset needed to cope on the big stage.

This season, he's not been hugely active and missed the cut at the Valspar Open in March. However, the American shone to finish joint-second to Molinari at the British Open last summer, was tied for fifth at the U.S. Open in 2017 and has a win on his record this term after taking the Tournament of Champions in January.

Jason Sobel of Action Network noted just how far Schauffele, who is priced at +4,000, has come in recent years:

Further back in the field, Webb Simpson may attract a few bets. Having impressed last season, he's been fighting with his swing in 2019 but showed some signs of improvement when defending his Players Championship title, finishing in a tie for 16th.

At the Valspar Championship in March, he failed to make the cut after two forgettable days, but for a golfer whose precision play should suit Augusta, he's worth a look at +14,000.