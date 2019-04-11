Nike Hoop Summit 2019: Viewing Info, Rosters and Players to Watch

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

With the 2019 NCAA Tournament now in the rearview, and top-tier players like Duke's RJ Barrett headed to the NBA and Zion Williamson likely to follow suit, men's college basketball is left with one simple question: Who's next?

This year's Nike Hoop Summit is meant to provide a resounding answer to that all-important inquiry.

Twenty-four of the best prep players will play in the 22nd annual showcase at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, on Friday.

In a game that has had nine of the past No. 1 overall NBA Draft picks showcase their talents, 12 of the top-ranked high school seniors in America will represent the USA team, while the World team will have 12 of the best international players 19 years old or younger.

Not only will these young players be battling for bragging rights, but they'll also be vying for the mantle of college basketball's next big thing.

Here's a quick look at how to catch the action and which players to watch.

Viewing Info

Date: Friday, April 12

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Live Stream: WatchESPN



Rosters

The rosters are courtesy of the event's official website.

Team USA (Position, Height, Weight, Age, School/*Letter of intent, Hometown)

Cole Anthony | G | 6'3" | 175 lbs | 18 | Oak Hill Academy, New York, NY

Vernon Carey Jr. | F | 6'10" | 230 lbs | 18 | University School/*Duke, Southwest Ranches, FL

De'Vion Harmon | G | 6'2" | 196 lbs | 18 | John Guyer H.S./*Oklahoma, Corinth, TX

Matthew Hurt | F | 6'8" | 215 lbs | 18 | John Marshall H.S. Rochester, MN

Scottie Lewis | G | 6'5" | 185 lbs | 19 | Ranney School/*Florida, Hazlet, NJ

Tyrese Maxey | G | 6'4" | 185 lbs | 18 | South Garland H.S./*Kentucky, Dallas, TX

Justin Moore | G | 6'4" | 200 lbs | 19 | DeMatha Catholic H.S./*Villanova, Accokeek, MD

Wendell Moore Jr. | F | 6'6" lbs | 210 | 17 | Cox Mill H.S./*Duke, Charlotte, NC

Isaac Okoro | F | 6'6" | 201 lbs | 18 | McEachern H.S./*Auburn, Powder Springs, GA

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl | F | 6'9" | 230 lbs | 18 | IMG Academy, FL/*Villanova, Overaland Park, KS

Isaiah Stewart | F | 6'9" | 248 lbs | 17 | La Lumiere School, IN/*Washington, Rochester, NY

James Wiseman | F | 7'1" | 240 lbs| 18 | East H.S./*Memphis, Memphis, TN

Team World

Andre Curbelo | G | 6'1" | 165 lbs | 17 | Long Island Lutheran, NY (2020), Puerto Rico

Nico Mannion | G | 6'4" | 192 lbs | 18Pinnacle High School, AZ/*Arizona, Italy

Joshua Obiesie | G | 6'6" | 190 lbs | 18 IBAM/s.Oliver Wurzburg, Wurzburg, Germany

Josh Green | G | 6'6" | 205 lbs | 18 | IMG Academy, FL/*Arizona, Australia

Marcos Louzada Silva | G | 6'6" | 190 lbs | 19SESI/Franca, Sao Paulo, Brazil

Matthew Alexander-Moncrieffe | F | 6'7" | 200 lbs | 18 | Orangeville Prep, Ontario (2020), Canada

Haowen Guo | F | 6'6" | 180 lbs | 19 | Bayi Military, Zhejiang, China

Precious Achiuwa | F | 6'9" | 215 lbs | 19 | Montverde Academy, FL/Undecided, Nigeria

Oscar Tshiebwe | F | 6'9" | 250 lbs | 19 | Kennedy Catholic, PA/*West Virginia, D.R. Congo

N'Faly Dante | C | 6'11" | 230 lbs | 17 | Sunrise Christian, KS (2020), Mali

Marko Pecarski | F | 6'10" | 220 lbs | 19 | KK Partizan, Belgrade, Serbia

Kofi Cockburn | C | 6'11" | 290 lbs | 19 | Oak Hill Academy, VA/*Illinois, Jamaica

Players to Watch

James Wiseman, F/C, Team USA

When it comes to this year's upstart wave of talent, James Wiseman is the equivalent of Chopes in Teahupoʻo.

The 7-footer is the top-ranked player in the class of 2019 on the ESPN 100, and he plays like it.

The Memphis-bound defensive anchor is a versatile big with an array of low post moves and an affinity for protecting the rim.

Wiseman averaged 25.5 points, 14.3 rebounds and a whopping 5.4 blocks per game this season and led East High School to the state championship.

The shot-blocking machine was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year for 2019 for his efforts and plans on reviving basketball for the Tigers and getting them back to the world stage for the first time since Derrick Rose led them to the championship game in 2008.

The 17-year old five-star prospect is known for his athleticism and ability to run the floor. He's also skilled offensively and has a soft touch around the basket.

"I think he has all the ingredients, for him it's just been putting it together on a consistent basis, playing hard every possession," ESPN NBA Draft analyst Mike Schmitz told Adam Zagoria of Forbes before the McDonald's All American game. "I think out here, he's shown that, that he's improved his motor. Whether that's something that's going to be consistent moving forward is obviously something that we'll track."

Considering how he played in the McDonald's All American game, look for Wiseman, who is projected to be the No. 1 draft pick in 2020, to come out swinging for this one.

Cole Anthony, G, Team USA

Cole Anthony showed up and showed out at this year's McDonald's All American game.

With a stat line of 14 points, five rebounds and seven assists, the 6'3" combo guard from Oak Hill Academy led the East team to a 115-100 victory and took home the game's MVP award.

Still undecided on where he'll play college ball, the player nicknamed "The Phenom" for his combination of quickness, court vision and ability to create off the bounce, left his imprint on the game on both ends of the floor, getting his teammates involved and blowing by defenders on the way to the rack.

Anthony's all-around impact should come as no surprise to those who caught his highlight-reel act at Oak Hill, where he averaged a triple-double as a senior: 17.8 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists per game.

He also averaged 26.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists last summer at Nike's EYBL tournament and earned an MVP nod for his performance.

Additionally, Anthony checks a lot of boxes in the talent column. He's got the athleticism with a 43-inch vertical and lightning-fast first step. He's born for this, too. Literally. His father is 11-year NBA veteran Greg Anthony, and Cole projects to be better than his dad as a professional.

For now, though, he'll be choosing from a shortened list of schools (Oregon, Notre Dame, Georgetown and North Carolina) and will make his mark against top competition in Portland.

Josh Green, G, World Team

If Josh Green looks familiar to Hoop Summit fans, it's not just a case of deja vu.

The Australian guard out of IMG Academy played in the game last year, finishing with 11 points and three assists, helping the World Select Team get an 89-76 win over Team USA.

Now armed with experience, expect the 6'6" slasher to make an even bigger impact and showcase his athleticism and shooting ability in front of scouts.

Just as Green said he enjoys playing in transition, IMG head coach Sean McAloon agrees that Green is at his best when wheeling and dealing on the run.

"He's the best transition player I've ever been around—absolutely unbelievable," IMG head coach Sean McAloon told ESPN's Thomas Neumann back in January. "People don't realize that he's a really good passer. He sees things that other people don't see."

While Green is drawing some comparisons to his fellow Aussie Ben Simmons, he's quick to set the record straight.

"I don't really pattern my game after anyone else. My goal is just to be me," Green said. "I love to get in transition and either score or make plays. It's a team game, so I love to make plays and get my teammates involved."

Green is headed to Arizona this year, so look for him to deliver an encore performance on Friday to help his squad walk away with another big win.

