Champions League Results 2019: Top Scorers After Wednesday Quarter-Final Ties

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Barcelona ended their run without a victory at Old Trafford and took the upper hand in their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash with Manchester United following a 1-0 victory in Wednesday's first leg.

Luis Suarez and joint-top scorer Lionel Messi combined to force United defender Luke Shaw into an own-goal for their breakthrough following review from the video assistant referee.

Ajax hosted Juventus in the opening segment of their quarter-final clash at the Johan Cruyff Arena, and Cristiano Ronaldo was again pivotal for the Bianconeri as he scored the opener in Amsterdam.

The Godenzonen remain in with a chance of progressing, though, and travel to Turin on level terms after David Neres came to their rescue with a superb equalising strike early in the second half.

Wednesday's First-Leg Results

Manchester United 0-1 Barcelona

Ajax 1-1 Juventus

Champions League Top Scorers

1. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich: 8

2. Lionel Messi, Barcelona: 8

3. Dusan Tadic, Ajax: 6

4. Moussa Marega, Porto: 6

5. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 5

6. Paulo Dybala, Juventus: 5

7. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 5

8. Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain: 5

9. Edin Dzeko, AS Roma: 5

10. Andrej Kramaric, Hoffenheim: 5

Via UEFA



Barcelona Boss Way to Maiden Old Trafford Win

Barcelona were impressive and underwhelming in equal measure at Old Trafford, worthy of praise for a relatively controlled win in tough territory but also somewhat poor by their own stellar standards.

United started promisingly but were pegged back all too soon after Suarez's header yielded the breakthrough (U.S. only):

There's a future to be had for United in the Champions League, though, if they can structure the right plan for Tuesday's visit to the Camp Nou and get the likes of Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial at their best.

Sportswriter Carl Anka surprisingly attested to the other midfield figures, Fred and Scott McTominay, as the more impressive performers:

Ernesto Valverde's side have won their last four games in a row at the Camp Nou and beat both Espanyol and Atletico Madrid 2-0 in their previous two.

United already proved with a memorable 3-1 win at Paris Saint-Germain that they're capable of courageous displays in a pressure cauldron, although Catalonia will be a much more tense setting.

Ajax Need to Trump Real Performance in Turin

Many Ajax supporters might have taken a 1-1 draw if you asked them prior to Wednesday's matchup whether that would suffice in a first-leg meeting against a team led by Ronaldo.

Joao Cancelo bombed down Juve's right flank and sent a sumptuous ball into the path of Portuguese countryman Ronaldo, who made no mistake unmarked inside the box (U.S. only):

BT Sport posted footage for viewers in the UK:

Neres was electric in the 4-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu last month, and he took less than a minute of the second half to get the Dutch heavyweights back level (U.S. only):

The Brazilian continues to showcase some of the slickest skills in Europe and is sure to get attention for a major transfer in the near future, via BT Sport (UK only):

Ajax were ultimately unfortunate not to finish the first leg leading and had 18 shots to Juve's seven, as well as almost two thirds of possession, per WhoScored.com.

Beating Juventus at the Allianz Stadium is a notoriously difficult challenge, although this Ajax team oozes confidence and will consider the feat within their reach as they look to advance their fairytale run.