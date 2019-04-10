Video: Watch Mixtape of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi's Champions League Goals

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Julio Jones, Mike Tyson and Other Wild Athlete Purchases Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Could a Team of Messi’s Left-Footers Beat Ronaldo’s Right-Footers? FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Biggies vs. Smalls—Simming Ronaldo and Taller vs. Messi and Smaller on FIFA Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Paulo Dybala Is the Forward Looking to Lead Juventus to Champions League Glory Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Will Paulo Dybala Electrify the Champions League Final for Juventus? Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Right Arrow Icon

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have nine Champions League medals between them, and two of the biggest legends in the competition's history will be in quarterfinal action on the same night.

Messi and Barcelona face off against Manchester United in the matchup's first leg at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, will hope to get Juventus off to a strong start against Ajax in Amsterdam.