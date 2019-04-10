NBA, NBPA Reportedly Targeting 2022 Draft to End One-and-Done Rule

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association have reportedly set their sights on 2022 as the target date to end the one-and-done rule.

Per ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony, the NBA and the players union have resumed talks in recent weeks in an attempt to change the league's minimum-age requirement to 18 years old before the 2022 draft.

Talks for changing the NBA's current one-and-done rule have been ongoing and, apparently, slow-moving to this point.

Wojnarowski reported last April the league and players were discussing a potential change that targeted 2020 as the earliest possible date for high schoolers to enter the draft.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has consistently stated over the past year that he would like to see the one-and-done rule changed to give players the choice to turn pro right out of high school. He told reporters in July 2018:

"My personal view is that we're ready to make that change. Given that Condoleezza Rice and her commission has recommended to the NBA those one-and-done players now come directly into the league, and in essence the college community is saying we don't want those players anymore, that tips the scale in my mind that we should be taking a serious look at lowering our age to 18."

The current NBA rules for draft-eligible talent went into effect in 2005 with players required to be at least 19 years old and at least one year out of high school.

Prior to the rule change, there was at least one player drafted directly out of high school every year from 1995 to 2005.