Which NFL Players Are Poised for Breakout Roles with New Teams?

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

It's the hope of every NFL team when they sign a free agent—that said free agent will go on to earn his new contract (or exceed it) by breaking out for the best season of his professional career.

Of course, breaking out means different things for different players. Many of the players listed here have had at least one really good season in the NFL. More than one are coming off the best year of their professional careers.

But whether it's a young player looking to continue his ascent along the NFL ladder or a veteran trying to get things back on track, all of the players listed here possess the ingredients to have their best season yet: their talent is there and the situation is right.

Keep a close eye on these NFL players in 2019, folks.

They're going to make some serious noise.