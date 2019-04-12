Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 34 EPL Predictions

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Liverpool's position at the Premier League summit will come under threat when they host Chelsea on Sunday in Week 34.

The Blues pose a risk to the Reds following a run of three successive league wins. Maurizio Sarri's side are looking to maintain that momentum after moving up to third place on the back of Monday's 2-0 victory over West Ham United.

Tottenham Hotspur sit fourth and have a game in hand on their west London rivals. They host Huddersfield Town in Saturday's early kick-off and can temporarily restore a one-point gap at third with a win.

Mauricio Pochettino's men will be riding high after Tuesday's first-leg home win over Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, while the Terriers are vulnerable after losing five in a row.

City face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday hoping to bounce back from Tuesday's 1-0 defeat at Spurs.

Leicester City and Newcastle United open Week 34 on Friday evening, while Arsenal aren't back in action until Monday when they travel to FA Cup finalists Watford.

Cardiff City close out the round with visit to Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday that could have big repercussions on the relegation race.

Week 34 Fixtures

Friday, April 12

Leicester City 3-1 Newcastle United, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK)/NBCSN (U.S.)

Saturday, April 13

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Huddersfield Town, 12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK)/NBCSN (U.S.)

Southampton 2-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, CNBC (U.S.)

Fulham 1-3 Everton, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Bournemouth, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Burnley 2-0 Cardiff City, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, NBCSN (U.S.)

Manchester United 2-1 West Ham United, 5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET, BT Sports 1 (UK), NBC (U.S.)

Sunday, April 14

Crystal Palace 0-2 Manchester City, 2:05 p.m. BST/9:05 a.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK)/NBCSN (U.S.)

Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea, 4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK)/NBCSN (U.S.)

Monday, April 15

Watford 3-2 Arsenal, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK)/NBCSN (U.S.)

Tuesday, April 16

Brighton & Hove Albion 2-2 Cardiff City, 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN (U.S.)

Sky Go and BT Sport will provide live-streaming in the United Kingdom. Viewers in the United States can watch via the NBC Sports app.

Week 34 Preview

A 2-0 win over FC Porto was enough to give Liverpool confidence ahead of their Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday, and a run of four league wins has kept them in front of City.

The Reds need Pep Guardiola's men to slip up eventually considering they're only two points ahead and have played one game more. All Jurgen Klopp's side can do is win as many matches as possible, but Squawka highlighted Chelsea as the last team that had the keys to beating Liverpool on their own turf:

The Blues are unbeaten in their last eight visits to Anfield across all competitions (three wins, five draws), a streak that dates back to April 2013.

It's worth taking into account that Chelsea's last three league wins—Cardiff, Brighton and West Ham—aren't the strongest opposition. However, Eden Hazard's brace in the recent win over the Hammers inspired author Mark Worrall to be more upbeat about the club's prospects:

Saturday's clash between Tottenham and last-place Huddersfield doesn't promise quite the same level of competition. Spurs are still clawing for every point they can get in the hope of qualifying for the Champions League, while the Terriers' relegation has already been confirmed.

The north Londoners are back at home after a late Heung-Min Son strike saw them edge City on Tuesday. One half of the job is done, though Harry Kane's injury means he may miss the rest of the season, via BT Sport (UK only):

City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan reacted angrily to his side's defeat at Spurs and appeared to question his team-mates' resolve in their efforts to win a historic quadruple, per ITV:

Palace had a dire home record at the start of this season but have restored some solidity at Selhurst Park in recent months. They've secured results against Arsenal (2-2) and Tottenham (2-0, FA Cup) on home soil this season.

The Gunners will also be in for a stern test when they go to Watford on Tuesday. The Hornets will be no pushovers if their 3-2 comeback win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup semi-finals was anything to go by.

Arsenal lost ground in the race for the top four following Sunday's 1-0 loss at Everton, and journalist Alasdair Gold highlighted their remaining run of mainly away games is anything but simple:

Watford are unbeaten in six games at Vicarage Road and will be looking to add a fifth successive win to their tally when Unai Emery's side visit on Monday.