Manny Ramirez Hopes to Get into MLB HOF Despite PEDs: 'Nobody's Perfect'

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Boston Red Sox legend Manny Ramirez said Tuesday he's hopeful of earning enshrinement in the Baseball Hall of Fame despite two suspensions for performance-enhancing drugs during his MLB career.

Chris Mason of The Eagle-Tribune provided full comments from Ramirez, who noted, "Everybody makes mistakes. Nobody's perfect."

The 46-year-old Dominican Republic native posted a .312/.411/.585 triple-slash line with 555 home runs, 1,831 RBI and 1,544 runs in 2,302 regular-season games across 19 years with the Red Sox, Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays.

Ramirez's resume includes 12 All-Star selections, nine Silver Slugger Awards, two World Series championships, a World Series MVP Award and an American League batting title.

While with the Dodgers, Ramirez received a 50-game suspension in 2009 for a failed drug test. He was handed a 100-game ban in 2011 for another failed test.

The slugger initially retired after the second suspension but later attempted a comeback after he served his time. He failed to make it back to the major leagues during subsequent stints with the Oakland Athletics, Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs.

Ramirez hasn't received more than 23.8 percent of the possible Hall of Fame votes during his first three years of eligibility. A player must earn 75 percent for induction.

He hasn't given up hope of eventually getting the call from Cooperstown, though.