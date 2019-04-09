2019 NFL Draft: Kyler Murray Headlines Complete List of Expected Attendees

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner and ex-Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray leads a list of 23 players who will head to Nashville, Tennessee to attend the 2019 NFL draft, which begins on Thursday, April 25:

Oklahoma and Alabama, who faced each other in the College Football Playoff semifinal round, are the most well-represented schools at this year's draft.

Offensive tackle Cody Ford and wideout Marquise Brown will join Murray in Nashville, while defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, offensive tackle Jonah Williams and running back Josh Jacobs will represent the Crimson Tide.

Murray is one of three signal-callers headed to the draft, with Daniel Jones of Duke and Drew Lock of Missouri joining him. Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who has been touted as a potential top-10 overall draft pick, will be hosting a draft party in Maryland per the NFL Network (h/t Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors).

Murray won't have to wait long to hear his name if recent mock drafts and reports are any indication.

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report predicted that the Arizona Cardinals will take Murray with the No. 1 overall selection.

"Barring a last-minute change from team president Michael Bidwill, Murray will be the pick," Miller wrote. "This is something every contact I have in the NFL agrees on."

Kimberly Jones of NFL Network reported on March 2 that "people are beginning to believe almost universally he will indeed be the No. 1 pick in this draft by the Arizona Cardinals."

Murray is also the No. 1 player taken off the board in the vast majority of mocks in Walter Football's Mock Draft Database.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported that Murray is making his official visit with the Cardinals on Wednesday.