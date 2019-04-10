2019 NFL Mock Draft: Bold Predictions for 1st Round's Most Volatile Prospects

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The 2019 NFL draft is almost here.

It just might not feel that way since little, if anything, seems certain with the direction it will take. Maybe we'll get more clarity as private workouts and visit wind down, but for now draft boards feel pretty fluid for being this close to the event.

After we take our latest stab with a first-round mock, we'll spotlight three volatile prospects who could shape the first round.

2019 NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devin White, LB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

8. Detroit Lions: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

9. Buffalo Bills: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

12. Green Bay Packers: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

13. Miami Dolphins: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

14. Atlanta Falcons: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

15. Washington Redskins: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

16. Carolina Panthers: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

17. New York Giants (via Cleveland Browns): Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

18. Minnesota Vikings: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

19. Tennessee Titans: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

21. Seattle Seahawks: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida

22. Baltimore Ravens: Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

23. Houston Texans: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

26. Indianapolis Colts: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Cody Ford, G/T, Oklahoma

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints): Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

31. Los Angeles Rams: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

32. New England Patriots: Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama

Most Volatile Prospects

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

Volatility at the top of our draft board? It's one of those years, folks.

Murray is the player most commonly seen in pole position, but that's not a consensus. Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon explained why he's not convinced the Cardinals would take Murray a year after drafting Josh Rosen in the first round:

"You don't sacrifice first-, third- and fifth-round draft picks for a quarterback and then give up on him after just 13 starts in a bad offense. The Cardinals would be silly to move on from Rosen this quickly, especially considering that Murray is far from a perfect prospect (he's exceptionally short at 5'10", he has a small college football sample and he could bail for baseball whenever he chooses)."

The counter, of course, is there isn't a more electric player in this class than Murray. The Heisman Trophy winner tallied 5,362 scrimmage yards and 54 touchdowns last season. He could be a transformative talent, and if that's how Arizona views him, it would be foolish to let him pass by.

If the Cardinals take Murray—or trade the pick to a team that does—that might lock the 49ers into Bosa at No. 2. But if Bosa or even Williams catches the Cardinals' eye at No. 1, the 49ers might be open for bidding at No. 2, and there could be a flurry of activity inside the top 10.

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

It's hard for a passing prospect to be more polarizing than with a comparison to Jay Cutler. That's almost equal parts blessing and curse. It means Lock can make just about every throw in the book, but he trusts his arm talent too much and takes unnecessary risks as a result.

If you're a Lock believer, you see physical tools and the confidence of a franchise quarterback. If you're a Lock doubter, you see far too much inconsistency with accuracy and decision-making.

"He has as much pure talent as any quarterback from the 2018 draft," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote, "but he won't reach that lofty potential unless he improves his accuracy and learns to play with better in-game presence."

In 2017, Lock threw 44 touchdowns. A year later, he had 28 scores through the air and six more on the ground. But he also completed just 56.9 percent of his passes over four seasons at Missouri and coughed up 39 interceptions in 50 games. His arm talent will capture the attention of all quarterback-needy clubs, but his risk factor could lead to an uncomfortably long wait in the green room.

Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

With so many elite pass-rushers in this class, it can be tough for any of them to stand out.

Burns jumps off the page to some, which isn't too surprising for an athletic rusher coming off a 10-sack season. The Draft Network's Kyle Crabbs would take Burns second overall and views Burns as the best edge in this draft.

But others, us included, have Burns falling outside of the top 10 as more of a developmental/upside pick. ESPN's Todd McShay, for instance, has Burns coming off the board at No. 15, and his colleague, Mel Kiper Jr., mocks Burns one pick later.

The Ringer's Danny Kelly said Burns "has as much first-step explosiveness as any pass-rusher in this draft" but also detailed the concerns. "He'll need to prove he can keep his weight up in the pros," Kelly wrote. "Burns weighed in at 249 at the combine after being listed at 235 during the season, and there just isn't much precedent for success in the NFL from pass-rushers falling into Burns' listed height/weight profile from college."

Burns could go in the top five or slip to the late teens. If he falls, maybe there's a trickle down for other rushers, too, since no one will feel the need to reach with so many defensive playmakers still on the board.