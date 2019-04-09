Cristiano Ronaldo to Start in UCL vs. Ajax After Recovering from Thigh Injury

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistApril 9, 2019

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo smiles while inspecting the pitch before a training session on the eve of the team's European Champions league quarter final match against Ajax Amsterdam, on April 9, 2019 at Sports park De Toekomst in Amsterdam. (Photo by EMMANUEL DUNAND / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo credit should read EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images)
EMMANUEL DUNAND/Getty Images

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo will start in Wednesday's UEFA Champions League quarter-final visit to Ajax.

The Bianconeri announced Ronaldo as part of their squad for the first leg at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam after he missed their last five Serie A games because of a hamstring injury. 

Allegri said on Tuesday his star would be fit to face Ajax from the first whistle:

The 34-year-old pulled Juve back from a 2-0 deficit in their round-of-16 meeting with Atletico Madrid, netting a hat-trick in their 3-0 victory in the reverse fixture to see them qualify.

                     

