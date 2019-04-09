Cristiano Ronaldo to Start in UCL vs. Ajax After Recovering from Thigh Injury

EMMANUEL DUNAND/Getty Images

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo will start in Wednesday's UEFA Champions League quarter-final visit to Ajax.

The Bianconeri announced Ronaldo as part of their squad for the first leg at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam after he missed their last five Serie A games because of a hamstring injury.

Allegri said on Tuesday his star would be fit to face Ajax from the first whistle:

The 34-year-old pulled Juve back from a 2-0 deficit in their round-of-16 meeting with Atletico Madrid, netting a hat-trick in their 3-0 victory in the reverse fixture to see them qualify.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.