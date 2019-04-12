2019 NFL Draft: Round 1 Order, Odds and Sleeper Prospects to Monitor

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

After hearing and reading months of non-stop coverage, football fans have a generally strong understanding of what to expect in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft.

No matter how much insight is gained throughout the offseason, though, surprises always happen on draft night.

The most important thing to remember is simple: It only takes one team to shake up something the NFL community thought it knew. One unexpected pick can create a flurry of moves.

Following a current list of the NFL draft order, three players who could provide that surprise are highlighted.

2019 NFL Draft Order Round 1

1. Arizona Cardinals

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. New York Jets

4. Oakland Raiders

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. New York Giants

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Detroit Lions

9. Buffalo Bills

10. Denver Broncos

11. Cincinnati Bengals

12. Green Bay Packers

13. Miami Dolphins

14. Atlanta Falcons

15. Washington

16. Carolina Panthers

17. New York Giants (via Cleveland Browns)

18. Minnesota Vikings

19. Tennessee Titans

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Seattle Seahawks

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Houston Texans

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears)

25. Philadelphia Eagles

26. Indianapolis Colts

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys)

28. Los Angeles Chargers

29. Kansas City Chiefs

30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints)

31. Los Angeles Rams

32. New England Patriots

Odds for No. 1 Pick

Kyler Murray -600 (bet $600 to win $100)

Nick Bosa +500 (bet $100 to win $500)

Quinnen Williams +1000

Dwayne Haskins +2800

Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

Georgia's Deandre Baker, LSU's Greedy Williams and Washington's Byron Murphy are usually the top three cornerbacks in 2019 draft rankings. But the NFL loves physical tools, and Amani Oruwariye has unmatched size for top-rated players at the position.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, the 23-year-old checked in at 6'2" and 205 pounds, and he ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash.

The Penn State product has the right mindset leading up to April 25.

"From now until the draft, I'm just trying to get that one team to believe in me and see something in me that they're willing to take me as early as possible," Oruwariye said, per Greg Pickel of Penn Live.

During his last two college seasons, Oruwariye posted 79 tackles and grabbed seven interceptions with 20 pass breakups.

Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The nation's 14th-ranked defense fueled Notre Dame's run to a College Football Playoff appearance in 2018, and Jerry Tillery's presence inside was a key to the unit's performance.

While notching 30 tackles, the 6'6", 295-pounder made 10.5 stops in the backfield with eight sacks and five hurries. He also forced three fumbles and even blocked two kicks.

The 22-year-old has high expectations for his professional future.

"I don't want to just make it to the NFL," Tillery told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. "I want to be the best at it."

Given he recorded top-10 times for a defensive lineman in the 40-yard dash and 20-yard shuttle at the NFL combine, Tillery could hear his name called in Round 1.

Chase Winovich, DE, Michigan

Chase Winovich presents an interesting question: Do you prefer quickness and tireless effort over strength and explosiveness?

A three-year―and three-down―contributor at Michigan, the edge-rusher accumulated 182 tackles with 44.5 for loss and 8.5 sacks. Pro Football Focus credited him with 109 total quarterback pressures in 2017 and 2018 combined.

Then at the NFL combine, Winovich ranked first among defensive linemen in the 20-yard shuttle, third in the three-cone drill and fourth in the 40-yard dash.

However, the 23-year-old measured among the worst at the position in the vertical leap, bench press and broad jump.

His production and post-snap athleticism are enticing, yet a lack of elite burst or power is concerning. Still, it only takes one NFL team to covet Winovich's greatest skills and make him a Day 1 pick.

