Champions League Results 2019: Top Scorers After Tuesday's Quarter-Final Ties

Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Heung-min Son's late goal saw Tottenham Hotspur edge Manchester City 1-0 on Tuesday and clinch a debut European win at their new stadium, giving them the upper hand in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Pep Guardiola's side failed to get an away goal in their first visit to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and Mauricio Pochettino reaped the benefits of a patient plan as Son struck low to win the first leg late.

Hugo Lloris saved a Sergio Aguero penalty barely 10 minutes in after the video assistant referee adjudged a diving Danny Rose guilty of handball in the area, while Harry Kane went off injured in the second half.

Liverpool were victorious over Porto and have won foot in the last four after they beat the Dragons 2-0, where Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino provided both finishes in the first half-hour.

Lionel Messi leads the top-scorer list alongside Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski on eight goals, though the latter are no longer in the competition after their last-16 exit at Liverpool's hands.

Tuesday's First-Leg Results

Liverpool 2-0 Porto

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester City

Champions League Top Scorers

1. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich: 8

2. Lionel Messi, Barcelona: 8

3. Dusan Tadic, Ajax: 6

4. Moussa Marega, Porto: 6

5. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 5

6. Paulo Dybala, Juventus: 5

7. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 5

8. Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain: 5

9. Edin Dzeko, AS Roma: 5

10. Andrej Kramaric, Hoffenheim: 5

Via UEFA.

Slow and Steady Spurs in the Driving Seat

Liverpool were the last team to hold City scoreless in Europe then they devastated the Citizens 3-0 last season, and the English curse struck again as they were muted in north London.

Son is already revered with cult status in some section of Tottenham's support, but his 78th-minute decider under immense pressure back up his spot as arguably club's biggest hero this season (U.S. only):

The South Korea international looked as though the chance had evaded him before butting back and finishing with gusto, via BT Sport (UK only):

City were awarded a penalty in the 12th minute when Rose slid in to block a Raheem Sterling shot and the ball struck his raised arm in the box (U.S. only):

After a delay for the VAR's checks, Aguero's attempt was saved as many felt justice was done on Spurs' behalf (UK only):

Tottenham were disappointed to lose Kane with what appeared to be an ankle injury early on in the second period. He hobbled down the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tunnel in an ultimately unremarkable European debut at the new ground.

The VAR attracted more unwanted attention after an off-the-ball clash between Fernandinho and Kane went unnoticed, though Spurs will cherish even a one-goal lead before next Wednesday's trip to the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool Struggle to Let Loose on Porto

Jurgen Klopp's men started off with a bang at home to Porto and rained in two goals before 30 minutes had passed, signalling a potential plunder was on the cards.

Keita got Liverpool off to a fast start at Anfield, finishing with the help of a deflection to make it two goals in as many games for the Guinea international, having taken nine months to score his first for the club.

It wasn't long before Firmino followed up with a cleaner strike for their second, finishing on the end of a pinpoint Trent Alexander-Arnold dart (U.S. only):

Liverpool posed a similar threat in the second half but dropped off in terms of efficacy in the final third. Porto, meanwhile, were unlucky not to have a penalty of their own via the VAR after the ball hit Alexander-Arnold's arm in the area.

Still, their clean sheet puts them in good stead for next week's visit to the Estadio Do Dragao, with Klopp on the cusp of leading his side to the Champions League semi-finals for a second year in succession.

Sportswriter Joel Rabinowitz highlighted the importance of their clean sheet:

Liverpool faced Porto in last season's round of 16 and were 5-0 victors in Porto around this time last year, though a clean sheet on its own would be enough to qualify for the last four.