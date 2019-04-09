NFL Mock Draft 2019: 1st-Round Projections with Trades for Top Prospects

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

Trades have defined the 2019 offseason so far.

Guys like Antonio Brown, Odell Beckham Jr. and Dee Ford—to name a few—moved this offseason and reshaped the NFL in a big way.

They figure to do the same during the 2019 NFL draft.

The Arizona Cardinals appear to be attempting a blockbuster of their own with the first overall pick and a Kyler Murray smokescreen, though whether anyone bites is hard to say. Below, let's take a look at a mock featuring a handful of projected trades which, naturally as expected, revolve around the quarterbacks.

2019 NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. New York Giants (via trade with Oakland): Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

6. Oakland Raiders (via trade with New York Giants): Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

8. Detroit Lions: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

9. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

10. Washington Redskins (via trade with Denver): Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

12. Green Bay Packers: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

13. Miami Dolphins: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

14. Atlanta Falcons: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

15. Denver Broncos (via trade with Washington): Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

16. Carolina Panthers: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

17. New York Giants (via Cleveland Browns): Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

18. Minnesota Vikings: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

19. Tennessee Titans: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

21. Seattle Seahawks: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

22. Baltimore Ravens: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

23. Houston Texans: Garrett Bradbury, OL, NC State

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

26. Indianapolis Colts: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys): Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Cody Ford, G, Oklahoma

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints): Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

31. Los Angeles Rams: Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

32. New England Patriots: Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M

4. New York Giants (via trade with Oakland): Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

The asking price to strike up a deal with Arizona for the opening pick is probably going to be too much.

But a team like the New York Giants could still get antsy.

Moving up two spots for a quarterback the Giants front office likes will cost significantly less. And the Giants like Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins quite a bit, from dining with him to being all over him at the combine.

Not hard to see why—Haskins is a 6'3", 231-pound passer who tossed 50 touchdowns in his first season of major action a year ago and has plenty of groomable franchise-passer traits, including tight-window throws.

With the Giants, Haskins could sit and learn behind Eli Manning, who clearly isn't going anywhere for at least another season. Once he assumes the high-pressure mantle of starting quarterback in New York, he'll benefit from the offense being centered around Saquon Barkley and the running game.

In this trade scenario, the Giants decide to get in front of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a team supposedly all-in around the idea of Jameis Winston still. The Oakland Raiders aren't afraid to move down two spots and acquire even more in the way of draft assets to fuel the extensive rebuild around Jon Gruden's vision.

10. Washington Redskins (via trade with Denver): Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

The Washington Redskins won't be able to handle it if Kyler Murray starts taking a dive on draft day.

Those Redskins don't have much under center right now. Alex Smith is still on the mend and a major cap hit. Colt McCoy is also working his way back from injury. The trade for Case Keenum at least gave them some insurance, but Keenum was available after flopping a year after a one-hit wonder season for a reason.

A team trying to win back fans and get a potential franchise passer in one move doesn't have a better option than Murray, the Heisman Trophy winner who threw for 42 scores last year and ran for another 12.

Naturally, some big comparisons have made their way out for Murray:

Washington has a solid environment for a rookie passer who needs to learn on the fly. The Trent Williams-led offensive line is strong and the running game that leads the offense boasts Adrian Peterson, Derrius Guice and Chris Thompson.

If Murray falls, this trade occurs because the Washington front office panics about the Cincinnati Bengals and wants to leapfrog them. Those Bengals, after all, have a new head coach in Zac Taylor who might want to get his own franchise passer in the door, eventually moving away from Andy Dalton.

15. Denver Broncos (via trade with Washington): Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

The Denver Broncos are more than happy to move down in this scenario by striking up another trade with Washington.

John Elway and the Broncos haven't seemed too urgent about quarterback this offseason after adding Joe Flacco. Worst comes to worst, they probably like the idea of Flacco for a few years before punching the reset button again under center.

But it will be hard for Elway and the front office to ignore a top passer if he's available even after a trade down.

Said passer in this scenario is Drew Lock out of Missouri.

Unlike Haskins, Lock has steadily improved over four seasons, passing for 44 and 28 touchdowns to finish his final two years. He's a 6'4", 228-pound prospect who happens to project closely to another former Denver passer:

The reality for Denver is simple. Flacco is an apparent way to enable best player available in the first round. But he's also 34 years old coming off a season in which he completed 61.2 percent of his passes with just 12 touchdowns before losing his job to a rookie.

If a prospect like Lock falls after a trade down, the Broncos are going to have a hard time justifying a different direction.