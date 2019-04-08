Kyle Guy, UVA Survive Texas Tech in OT, Win 1st-Ever NCAA National Championship

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Virginia Cavaliers were a national punchline on March 16, 2018.

They became national champions on April 8, 2019.

A season after becoming the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 in the history of the NCAA men's basketball tournament, Virginia won the national title on Monday with an 85-77 overtime victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The trio of De'Andre Hunter (27 points and seven boards), Kyle Guy (24 points) and Ty Jerome (16 points, nine assists and eight rebounds) led the Cavaliers to their first national championship in program history. Hunter saved the game with a three-pointer with 12 seconds left in regulation to tie the score and hit the three in overtime that put his team ahead for good.

The Red Raiders fell one win short of their first title despite a balanced offensive attack with five players in double figures, including Jarrett Culver (15 points, nine rebounds and six assists), Davide Moretti (15 points) and Brandone Francis (17 points).

