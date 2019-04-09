Premier League Fixtures: Week 34 Schedule, Score Predictions for EPL Matchday

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Sunday is poised to be a pivotal day in the race for the Premier League title, as Liverpool and Manchester City both face crucial matches one after another.

City, who trail the Reds by two points having played a game less, will travel to Crystal Palace early on Sunday, knowing a win would take them back to the summit of the table. Straight afterwards, the focus will turn to Anfield, where Liverpool host Chelsea in what is always an intriguing encounter.

On Saturday, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are both in action, as the battle for a top-four spot heats up. At the bottom, Cardiff City know a win is crucial at Burnley if they are to stand any realistic chance of staying in the top flight.

Premier League Schedule, Week 34

Friday, April 12

8 p.m. Leicester City vs. Newcastle United (2-1)

Saturday, April 13

12:30 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Huddersfield Town (3-0)

3 p.m. Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Bournemouth (2-1)

3 p.m. Burnley vs. Cardiff City (1-0)

3 p.m. Fulham vs. Everton (0-2)

3 p.m. Southampton vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)

5:30 p.m. Manchester United vs. West Ham United (2-0)

Sunday, April 14

2:05 p.m. Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City (0-2)

4:30 p.m. Liverpool vs. Chelsea (2-0)

Monday, April 15

8 p.m. Watford vs. Arsenal (1-1)

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City

The prospect of a quartet of trophies is building week after week for City, although you feel a victory at Crystal Palace is crucial if they are going to retain the Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola's side have watched Liverpool score a lot of late goals in recent matches, giving them huge momentum in the chase for the top-flight crown. City are about to begin a run of testing games and will be seeking to keep up their own flawless form.

Against Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup on Saturday, City were far from their best in a 1-0 win. Afterwards, Guardiola said it's only natural his team will toil sometimes:

Gabriel Jesus, who stepped in for the injured Sergio Aguero, was on hand with a tidy header early on to decide the semi-final for City:

While Palace have an atrocious record at Selhurst Park this season—they've only won three times in 16 attempts in front of their fans, netting 13 goals—this feels like a dangerous game for the champions.

The Eagles beat City 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium earlier this season and missed a last-gasp penalty in this fixture to win last season. Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend will relish the space afforded to them on the counter-attack.

Still, City have slipped into a serious groove in recent weeks and are as strong defensively as at any stage in the season. Expect a professional job from Guardiola's side.

Liverpool vs. Chelsea

The Liverpool players will be preparing for their game against Chelsea while City are in action at Palace, and that may make for a curious atmosphere at Anfield.

Still, Jurgen Klopp's side have been able to rise to most challenges put in front of them this season. The manner in which they were able to grind out a victory on Friday at Southampton felt like a huge hurdle overcome for the team.

Not only did they score twice late on to win 3-1, but Mohamed Salah also grabbed an overdue goal. Per Match of the Day, that brought up a landmark for the Egypt international with the Merseyside club:

Melissa Reddy of Joe.co.uk praised the manner in which Liverpool have been able to stay in this thrilling title race:

Reds supporters heading to Anfield on Sunday will have bad memories of facing Chelsea in a title-defining game. A 2-0 loss to the Blues in 2014—including an infamous slip from Steven Gerrard—effectively cost them the title, with City going on to take glory that year.

Chelsea are in action on Thursday in the UEFA Europa League against Slavia Prague, which will be far from ideal for their preparations.

After being well-beaten away from home in 2019 by Bournemouth, Manchester City and Everton, it's difficult to see anything other than a Reds win on Sunday.