EPL Predictions: Picks, Top Players for Week 34 Premier League Fixtures

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Liverpool take on Chelsea at Anfield in the pick of the Premier League's Week 34 fixtures.

They will face off on Sunday shortly after title rivals Manchester City have concluded their trip to Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, Arsenal make the short journey to Watford on Monday, and Tottenham Hotspur will host Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

On Saturday evening, Manchester United welcome West Ham United to Old Trafford.

Week 34 might also have a significant impact on the fight for survival, as Brighton & Hove Albion and Cardiff City play Bournemouth and Burnley on Saturday, respectively, before facing one another in a rearranged game on Tuesday.

Here's the schedule, complete with predictions for each:

Friday, April 12

8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Newcastle United (2-1)

Saturday, April 13

12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Huddersfield Town (3-0)

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Bournemouth (1-1)

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Cardiff City (1-1)

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Fulham vs. Everton (1-2)

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-2)

5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET: Manchester United vs. West Ham United (3-1)

Sunday, April 14

2:05 p.m. BST/9:05 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City (0-1)

4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Chelsea (2-1)

Monday, April 15

8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET: Watford vs. Arsenal (1-3)

Tuesday, April 16

7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET: Brighton vs. Cardiff City (2-1)

Top Players

Glenn Murray, Brighton

Brighton play twice in Week 34, which presents them with an excellent opportunity to open up some further breathing room on Cardiff, who occupy the last open spot in the bottom three.

The Seagulls are five points clear of the Bluebirds and a win against them on Tuesday could be enormous, particularly if it's on the back of a positive result against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Veteran centre-forward Glenn Murray could be key for Brighton.

The 35-year-old has 13 goals in all competitions this season, 11 of which have come in the Premier League. He needs just one more to equal last season's league tally of 12, and two more for this to be the most prolific top-flight campaign of his career.

Murray's last goal saw him reach a significant milestone for the south-coast club:

Both of Brighton's next two matches are at home. Bournemouth have won just four of 16 away games this season, while Cardiff have two wins on the road from 15, so the Seagulls will be targeting points from both.

Murray hasn't scored at the Amex Stadium since December, so this would be a great time for him to break that run.

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool

Liverpool have the unenviable task of taking on Chelsea in between the two legs of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final with FC Porto.

The Reds will be hoping Mohamed Salah can make the difference for them against his former side on Sunday.

The Egypt international may not have been as exceptional as he was last season, but he has played an important role in Liverpool's title bid:

In his last outing, he scored against Southampton to end an eight-match run without a goal, picking up the ball in his own half and hitting Saints with a devastating 80th-minute break and a fine finish.

Football writer Joel Rabinowitz was impressed as Salah reached an impressive landmark, while journalist Chris Williams believes it could be what he needs to return to top form:

Liverpool are two points ahead of City—who have a game in hand—with five matches remaining.

If they are to win the title for the first time since 1990, they need Salah back to his best, particularly in what could the most difficult fixture remaining for them in the run-in.