Anonymous NBA Players Vote Draymond Green, Russell Westbrook as Most Overrated

Draymond Green and Russell Westbrook are the NBA's two most overrated players.

At least, that is according to a group of their peers.

Green and Westbrook each received a matching 17 percent of the vote in an anonymous poll of players by The Athletic's Sam Amick:

1. Draymond Green, Russell Westbrook (17 percent)

T-3. Jimmy Butler, Andrew Wiggins, Karl-Anthony Towns (6.3 percent)

T-6. James Harden, Ben Simmons, LeBron James, Kyle Lowry (4.2 percent)

T-10. Semi Ojeleye, Kyrie Irving, Brook Lopez, Myles Turner, Luka Doncic, Hassan Whiteside, John Collins, Lonzo Ball, C.J. McCollum, Nikola Jokic, DeMarcus Cousins, Paul Millsap, Klay Thompson, Jayson Tatum (2.1 percent)

It's worth noting that only 47 players answered that question. That works out to eight players naming Green and Westbrook, so small sample size rules apply here.

That said, it's not hard to see how Draymond and Russ could get under opposing players' skin.

Green was by far the leading vote-getter in a later question on players who talk the most trash, and the Golden State Warriors forward has never been shy about voicing his opinions.

Given his marked downturn in counting stats this season—he's averaging his fewest points and rebounds since his second season and shooting 28.5 percent from three—it's not hard to see why players are hopping on the "overrated" bandwagon.

Westbrook's among the most polarizing players in the NBA. While he is the first player in league history to average a triple-double for three straight seasons, he's taken criticism for stat hunting and for his relentless competitiveness getting the best of him in clutch moments. His 28.6 three-point percentage on 5.6 attempts per game is one of the worst high-volume seasons from long range in NBA history.

Couple that with a not-so-cuddly demeanor on the court, and players are naturally comfortable criticizing Westbrook.

One quick note, though: Semi Ojeleye? Who did he hurt and why would anyone consider him overrated? That anonymous grudge is perhaps more noteworthy—and definitely more funny—than the top of the list.