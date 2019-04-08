NFL Mock Draft 2019: Predictions for Teams That Need Impact 1st-Round Prospects

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Each of the NFL franchises with first-round selections in the 2019 NFL draft are looking for prospects who will make an immediate impact on the gridiron.

But because of certain situations across the league, some teams need their first-round picks to play more significant roles right away in order to achieve success during the 2019 season.

The perfect example of this from a year ago is what occurred in Cleveland, as the Browns experienced an immediate upgrade on the field with Baker Mayfield at quarterback.

While some franchises are in search of difference-making signal-callers, others will be targeting different positions to bring in an impact first-round prospect who can help them contend for years to come.

2019 NFL 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devin White, LB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

8. Detroit Lions: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

9. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Cody Ford, OG, Oklahoma

12. Green Bay Packers: Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan

13. Miami Dolphins: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

14. Atlanta Falcons: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

15. Washington Redskins: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

16. Carolina Panthers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

17. New York Giants (from Cleveland): Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

18. Minnesota Vikings: Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

19. Tennessee Titans: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

21. Seattle Seahawks: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

22. Baltimore Ravens: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

23. Houston Texans: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

26. Indianapolis Colts: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple

31. Los Angeles Rams: Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech

32. New England Patriots: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

Teams That Need Impact 1st-Round Prospects

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville already has its new quarterback in Nick Foles, but it still needs to improve its offensive line in order for the former Philadelphia signal-caller to have success in his first season in the AFC South.

Throughout Blake Bortles' time with the Jaguars, they experienced struggles trying to keep him upright in the pocket.

In 2018, the Jaguars allowed Bortles to be sacked on 31 occasions, while Cody Kessler was brought down 22 times.

In order to ensure Foles is protected more, the Jaguars must go after an offensive lineman with the No. 7 overall pick.

Florida offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor is one of the best options at the position, as is Alabama's Jonah Williams.

Pro Football Focus's College Football Twitter account pointed out the improvements Taylor made during his time at Florida to boost his draft stock:

Not only will Taylor will be relied upon to protect Foles, but he'll be asked to open up gaps for Leonard Fournette in the ground game.

Based off what we have seen out of Taylor at Florida, he's more than capable of succeeding in that role for a team that is hungry to get back to the postseason after a rough 2018 campaign.

Washington Redskins

Washington sits in an unenviable position at No. 15 with not a lot of assets to trade up in the first round.

The Redskins alleviated some of their concerns at quarterback by trading for Case Keenum, but that's more of a short-term solution with Alex Smith still recovering from a broken leg.

Jay Gruden's team could have taken a risk with its first-round selection by going after a quarterback, but based off how teams surged up the draft board to take signal-callers a year ago, there might not be any first-round quality left at the position by the time it picks.

With drafting a quarterback out of the picture, the Redskins should turn to another position on the offensive side of the ball for an upgrade.

Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf is likely going to be available at No. 15, where the Redskins should swoop him up.

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

NFL.com's Peter Schrager has Metcalf landing with the Redskins in a recent mock draft. Schrager noted Metcalf was often the best player on the field when he was at Ole Miss.

Although there are some injury questions circling around Metcalf, he's the perfect athlete to bring into Gruden's system and fight for playing time right away alongside Josh Doctson, Paul Richardson and others.

Doctson might be the top receiver on the depth chart for now, but 532 receiving yards in 15 games isn't good enough production for the Redskins if they want to make a surge up the NFC East standings.

An impact receiver like Metcalf would hand the Redskins some needed big-play ability, take some pressure off Doctson and attract more attention away from the tight ends, who in turn should help Keenum succeed in his first year with the franchise while Smith works back to 100 percent.

