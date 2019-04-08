Video: Watch Steve Kerr Thank Warriors Fans After Final Game at Oracle Arena

Video: Watch Steve Kerr Thank Warriors Fans After Final Game at Oracle ArenaApril 8, 2019
The Golden State Warriors ended an era Sunday as they played their final regular-season game at Oracle Arena.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr addressed the home crowd following a 131-104 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. He mentioned how he got to experience the electricity of Oracle Arena first as a player and then as a broadcaster before joining the team.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Steve Kerr thanks Warriors fans after last regular season game at Oracle Arena https://t.co/SgUcUDXmH2
The Warriors are planning to move to Chase Center in San Francisco for the 2019-20 season.
Of course, they still have the opportunity to send Oracle Arena out properly. With Sunday's victory, Golden State clinched home-court advantage through the Western Conference Finals.
Fans in Oakland might get to savor one more NBA title before the franchise heads to its new home.
Dubs Clinch West's No. 1 Seed
Dubs will also get home-court advantage throughout West playoffs