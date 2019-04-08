Video: Watch Steve Kerr Thank Warriors Fans After Final Game at Oracle Arena

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors ended an era Sunday as they played their final regular-season game at Oracle Arena.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr addressed the home crowd following a 131-104 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. He mentioned how he got to experience the electricity of Oracle Arena first as a player and then as a broadcaster before joining the team.

The Warriors are planning to move to Chase Center in San Francisco for the 2019-20 season.

Of course, they still have the opportunity to send Oracle Arena out properly. With Sunday's victory, Golden State clinched home-court advantage through the Western Conference Finals.

Fans in Oakland might get to savor one more NBA title before the franchise heads to its new home.