Video: Watch Steve Kerr Thank Warriors Fans After Final Game at Oracle Arena

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 8, 2019

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 05: Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors directs his team against the Cleveland Cavaliers at ORACLE Arena on April 05, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors ended an era Sunday as they played their final regular-season game at Oracle Arena. 

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr addressed the home crowd following a 131-104 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. He mentioned how he got to experience the electricity of Oracle Arena first as a player and then as a broadcaster before joining the team.

The Warriors are planning to move to Chase Center in San Francisco for the 2019-20 season.

Of course, they still have the opportunity to send Oracle Arena out properly. With Sunday's victory, Golden State clinched home-court advantage through the Western Conference Finals.

Fans in Oakland might get to savor one more NBA title before the franchise heads to its new home.

