Carmella Beats Sarah Logan to Win Women's Battle Royal at WWE WrestleMania 35

Credit: WWE.com

Carmella won the second-ever women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday.

The Staten Island Princess last eliminated Sarah Logan. Carmella countered out of an attempted suplex as Logan was standing on the bottom rope outside of the ring. She then delivered a superkick to Logan, at which point Logan fell to the floor.

Logan thought she had the match won when she sent Asuka out over the top rope and was the only woman standing in the ring. However, Carmella hadn't yet been officially eliminated.

In recent months, the focus of the women's division has largely zeroed in on the main event Triple Threat match between Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, as well as women's tag team champions Bayley and Sasha Banks.

As a result, Carmella, herself a former SmackDown Live women's champion, has been an afterthought for the most part. According to the Internet Wrestling Database, her last singles victory was at Extreme Rules in July, when she successfully defended her women's championship against Asuka.

WWE will sometimes use the period immediately following WrestleMania as a soft reboot for Raw and SmackDown Live. Perhaps the promotion is ready to position Carmella as a title threat once again.

Ember Moon might be trending upward, too. The former NXT women's champion had been out of action since the 2019 Royal Rumble in January and made a big impression in limited time Sunday.

The MetLife Stadium crowd got behind Dana Brooke briefly after she eliminated Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan. An upset wasn't on the cards for Brooke, though, as she quickly became acquainted with the stadium floor.

Especially if Rousey takes an extended break after WrestleMania, the Raw women's division will be in dire need of challengers. There's no reason Brooke and Moon, in particular, can't steadily grow into that role in the coming weeks.