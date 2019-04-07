Yankees Break Team Record of Most Consecutive Runs Scored by Home Run

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The New York Yankees set a Major League Baseball record with 267 home runs last season, and they are already making long-ball history again in the early stages of the 2019 campaign.

Gleyber Torres and Clint Frazier drilled homers in the second inning of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles, which gave the Bronx Bombers 16 straight runs scored with the home run. The YES Network noted it tied the longest streak in the league since 1977, but the team wasted little time breaking the record when Gary Sanchez went deep in the third.

Sanchez's blast was a two-run homer, giving the Yankees 18 straight runs via the homer.

Sanchez leads the team with four home runs, and Torres, Frazier, Luke Voit and Aaron Judge all have multiple long balls despite the fact that Sunday was only the ninth game of the season.

The Yankees' power surge is all the more impressive considering the number of injuries they are already dealing with in early April. Didi Gregorius, Giancarlo Stanton, Miguel Andujar, Troy Tulowitzki, Aaron Hicks and Jacoby Ellsbury are all out with various setbacks.

Stanton in particular stands out as arguably the premier home run hitter in the league. He hit 59 as recently as the 2017 campaign with the Miami Marlins.

Andujar was primed for a breakthrough in 2019 after hitting 27 home runs as a rookie last year, while Gregorius is coming off a career-best 27 home runs as well.

New York figures to hit even more long balls when some of its key pieces return to health, which is a warning sign for the rest of the American League East.