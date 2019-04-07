Ric Flair on Daughter Charlotte Before WWE WrestleMania: 'I Am so Proud of You'

Retired professional wrestler Ric Flair, left, and his daughter Miss Charlotte, the current WWE champion stand on the field before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Chicago Cubs Sunday, May 1, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Charlotte Flair will make history Sunday doing something her father never did: being in the WrestleMania main event.

Ric could not possibly be prouder.

The Nature Boy took to Twitter to express pride in his daughter's accomplishment, making a prediction she'll walk away with the championships above her head:

Charlotte will compete with Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey in the first women's main event in WrestleMania history. The match will be a "winner take all" for Rousey's Raw Women's Championship and Charlotte's SmackDown Women's Championship.

Most expect Lynch to walk away victorious, culminating a months-long story that's seen her become the hottest name in the sport. It's likely that WWE will then pivot the storyline into Lynch choosing between SmackDown and Raw following the roster shakeup that typically takes place following WrestleMania.

That said, Charlotte is an interesting spoiler pick. She could use both championships to further her "Queen" resume and pull some old-school Nature Boy action by "negotiating" the best possible contract for herself.

