Bob Boughner Fired as Panthers Head Coach After 2 Seasons with Team

The Florida Panthers fired head coach Bob Boughner after two seasons with the team, general manager Dale Tallon announced Sunday.

"We made a tough decision today and have relieved Bob Boughner of his duties as head coach," Tallon said. "We didn't meet expectations this season and share responsibility for that fact. After careful evaluation, we have determined that this is a necessary first step for our young team and we will seek to identify a transformative, experienced head coach with Stanley Cup pedigree to lead our team going forward. We're grateful to Bob, Paul and their families for their hard work and their dedication to the Panthers organization and we wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors."

The Panthers went 36-32-14 in 2018-19, missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season under Boughner. Their 86 points were 10 fewer than Boughner's first season in Florida.

The team also announced the firing of assistant coach Paul McFarland.

