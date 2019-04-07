EPL Table: 2019 Premier League Standings After Sunday's Week 33 Matches

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Arsenal missed the chance to move above Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League table after they slipped to a 1-0 defeat against Everton on Sunday at Goodison Park.

Phil Jagielka scored the only goal of the game after 10 minutes to seal the win for the Toffees, which moved them into ninth place in the table.

Arsenal stay in fourth but will drop to fifth if Chelsea avoid defeat against West Ham United on Monday.

Premier League Table

(Games played, goal difference, points)

1. Liverpool 33, +55, 82

2. Manchester City 32, +62, 80

3. Tottenham Hotspur 32, +26, 64

4. Arsenal 32, +25, 63

5. Chelsea 32, +21, 63

6. Manchester United 31, +19, 61

7. Leicester 33, +2, 47

8. Wolverhampton Wanderers 32, +1, 47

9. Everton 33, +4, 46

10. Watford 32, 0, 46

11. West Ham United 32, -7, 42

12. Crystal Palace 33, -4, 39

13. Bournemouth 33, -17, 38

14. Burnley 33, -20, 36

15. Newcastle United 33, -12, 35

16. Brighton 31, -14, 33

17. Southampton 32, -17, 33

18. Cardiff City 32, -33, 28

19. Fulham 32, -43, 17

20. Huddersfield Town 33, -44, 14

Sunday Recap

Arsenal manager Unai Emery made two changes to his team for the trip to Goodison Park.

Mohamed Elneny and Henrikh Mkhitaryan came in for Aaron Ramsey and Alex Iwobi, while Mesut Ozil started a Premier League match away from home for the first time since Boxing Day.

Everton initially named an unchanged side from their victory over West Ham United but were forced to replace Michael Keane with Phil Jagielka after the defender was a late withdrawal through illness:

The Toffees enjoyed the better of the first half and took the lead with just 10 minutes on the clock. A long throw from Lucas Digne was not dealt with by Arsenal, and the ball fell kindly to Jagielka to slot home.

Marco Silva's men continued to cause Arsenal problems with their long balls forward, while the Gunners rarely troubled Jordan Pickford in the home goal.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin proved to be a handful for Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Shkodran Mustafi, and the Greece international picked up a booking for a cynical foul on the striker that will rule him out for two games:

James Benge at Football.London highlighted Arsenal's problems in the first half:

Emery made changes at the break, sending on Aaron Ramsey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Elneny and Sead Kolasinac and they looked brighter in the opening exchanges:

However, Everton continued to look the more threatening team and had plenty of chances to double their lead and effectively kill off the game.

Bernd Leno saved efforts from Bernard and Sigurdsson, while Richarlison wasted two good opportunities with wayward shots.

Everton couldn't add to their lead but did enough to pick up a deserved three points to maintain their good form. Meanwhile, Arsenal's travel sickness continues, and they remain the only Premier League team not to keep a clean sheet away from home this season.