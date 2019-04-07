Premier League Results Week 33: Sunday's 2019 EPL Scores, Top Scorers and Table

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Arsenal's three-win streak came to a halt at Goodison Park on Sunday as Everton defeated the Gunners 1-0 thanks to a first-half strike from late replacement Phil Jagielka.

Jagielka came into Marco Silva's XI and captained the Toffees after Michael Keane was declared sick, poking home from short range after 10 minutes in what was the game's only goal.

The Gunners stay fourth despite their defeat but remain level on points with Chelsea and just two points ahead of Manchester United in sixth.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is Arsenal's top scorer this season on 17 goals, but the Gabon international was again on the bench and failed to find the back of the net after he came on at half-time.

He remains two goals off the pace being set by Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, who leads the Premier League Golden Boot race on 19 goals.

Premier League Table (Games played, goal difference, points)

1. Liverpool 33, +55, 82

2. Manchester City 32, +62, 80

3. Tottenham Hotspur 32, +26, 64

4. Arsenal 32, +25, 63

5. Chelsea 32, +21, 63

6. Manchester United 31, +19, 61

7. Leicester 33, +2, 47

8. Wolverhampton Wanderers 32, +1, 47

9. Everton 33, +4, 46

10. Watford 32, 0, 46

11. West Ham United 32, -7, 42

12. Crystal Palace 33, -4, 39

13. Bournemouth 33, -17, 38

14. Burnley 33, -20, 36

15. Newcastle United 33, -12, 35

16. Brighton 31, -14, 33

17. Southampton 32, -17, 33

18. Cardiff City 32, -33, 28

19. Fulham 32, -43, 17

20. Huddersfield Town 33, -44, 14

Via the Premier League.

Top Scorers

1. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 19

2. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 18

3= Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 17

3= Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 17

3= Sadio Mane, Liverpool: 17

6= Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 15

6= Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: 15

8. Eden Hazard, Chelsea: 14

9. Alexandre Lacazette, Arsenal: 13

10. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool: 12

More Arsenal Agony Away From Home

Arsenal have developed something of a Jekyll and Hyde persona in recent months, one that gives them strength to perform in front of their own fans but struggle when they're on unfamiliar soil.

Sunday's display was an uninspired one for Arsenal, who had two shots on target to Everton's six and failed to make much of an impression on Jordan Pickford's net, per WhoScored.com.

The Toffees were ultimately worthy of three points and could have won by a larger margin, per journalist James Olley:

Gunners chief Unai Emery was concerned with several injuries and started Mohamed Elneny alongside Matteo Guendouzi in midfield, while Mesut Ozil also came back into the XI as captain.

It was the kind of fixture in which Arsenal fans might have expected Ozil—at times an outcast under Emery this term—to stand out as a leader figure. Squawka highlighted how the return didn't go to plan:

Central defenders Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos were each booked in what was a scrappy affair, with the latter now set to miss the upcoming games against Watford and Crystal Palace due to suspension.

Perhaps more disappointing than the display itself was the visitors' apparent attitude and response to their situation on Merseyside, per sportswriter James Benge:

Everton move above Watford and up to ninth with their win, although they have played one game more than those peers around them in the Premier League.

Arsenal are at greater risk of dropping back out of the top four having gone a third straight away game without victory, and the Gunners will be wary of the fact four of their last six games are on the road.