Terrell Owens' Memorabilia Auctioned off After HOFer Didn't Pay Storage Company

NFL Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens lost a number of belongings and pieces of memorabilia after a storage-unit facility in Atlanta sold the items at auction, saying Owens had stopped making payments, according to TMZ Sports.

Per that report, the items included "a custom bust of TO, old playbooks, autographed helmets, cleats and even a copy of an NDA [non-disclosure agreement] that we're assuming the NFLer gave to people at parties."

Owens told TMZ that he didn't know the items were up for auction because the company didn't contact him to give him warning, adding his people had tried to contact the company for years but was given the "runaround."

However, the story might have a happy ending, as the man who bought the items, James Rice of Jan's Used Furniture in Griffin, Georgia, told TMZ he would be "more than willing to give it back to its rightful owner."