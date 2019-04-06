Dwyane Wade's Son Zaire on Paul Pierce's Comments: 'I Don't Wanna Hear It'

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Paul Pierce believes he is better than Dwyane Wade, but few people seem to agree with him.

The latest to defend Wade in this argument is his own son, Zaire Wade:

This comes in response to Pierce's arguments on NBA Countdown when asked who had the better career between the two elite perimeter scorers:

"That's easy!" the Celtics star said. "I could say that off the bat. That's me."

The younger Wade is only a junior in high school, so he likely missed most of Pierce's career, but he is right that the 41-year-old did only win one NBA title in 19 years in the league. On the other hand, he is a 10-time All-Star with 26,397 career points.

Still, Dwyane Wade has had an outstanding career as one of the best of his era. He has earned 13 All-Star selections and won three NBA titles with the Miami Heat.

Although Pierce argued Wade had help with Shaquille O'Neal and LeBron James, among others, the guard was still a key part of each of those championships.

Unsurprisingly, his son defended him.