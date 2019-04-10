NFL Draft 2019: Fact or Fiction for Most Recent Draft RumorsApril 10, 2019
NFL Draft 2019: Fact or Fiction for Most Recent Draft Rumors
Readers have to ask whether a report about a team's interest or lack thereof in a potential draft pick is the truth or a clever smokescreen used to deceive competitors.
Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio told reporters at the NFL's annual meeting in late March his reasons for scheduling a prospect workout: the need for information, an honest look at the potential draftee and the intent to send a false signal of interest around the league.
Those mind games raise a lot of questions, which start with the No. 1 overall pick. Will the Arizona Cardinals select signal-caller Kyler Murray, who shares a history with new head coach Kliff Kingsbury, trade with a quarterback-needy squad or take the best non-passer on their board? Regardless of general manager Steve Keim's decision, the pick will shape Day 1 of the April 25-27 draft.
With the No. 2 overall selection, do the San Francisco 49ers have their sights set on one prospect? What can we take away from the quarterback buzz in Oakland?
Here are the latest rumors relating to the upcoming draft along with a verdict on whether each item is fact (likely to come true) or fiction.
Will the Arizona Cardinals Select Kyler Murray?
Former Washington Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan talked to ESPN.com's John Keim on his podcast, The Keim Report, and mentioned hearing the Cardinals would take Murray.
McCloughan isn't the first person to report the Cardinals' rumored plan to reset the quarterback position, but he's the latest to examine what seems like a realistic scenario.
Keim didn't issue a strong statement in favor of quarterback Josh Rosen at the NFL Scouting Combine either. USA Today's Mike Jones tweeted Feb. 27: "Steve Keim not exactly doing everything to slam door on Murray to Cardinals talk. Says it's too early in the evaluation stage. Asked if Josh Rosen is their QB he said 'for sure, he is, for now.'"
Rosen reported to the Cardinals' first offseason workout Monday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, but he shouldn't establish a comfort level with the new coaching staff. If team brass wanted him to lead the huddle, Keim wouldn't leave the door open for change. Arizona may hold out for the best compensation package for the No. 10 overall pick from the 2018 draft.
As more connected people around the league talk about the Cardinals' plan to take Murray, it seems increasingly likely.
Verdict: Fact
Will the San Francisco 49ers Select Nick Bosa?
Of course, the Cardinals could foil the 49ers' supposed plan and select Nick Bosa with the No. 1 overall pick. But if that doesn't happen, there's chatter connecting the Ohio State product to San Francisco, per Bleacher Report's Matt Miller.
"'Don't overthink this s--t. If [Nick] Bosa is on the board, the Niners are picking Bosa,'" Miller relayed. "A rival scout who has deep connections to Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers told me that this week when I checked in on league happenings."
The front office acquired Dee Ford for a 2020 second-rounder, but Miller explains new defensive line coach Kris Kocurek wants additional athletic edge-rushers. At 6'4", 266 pounds, Bosa uses strong hands to shed blocks and employs good closing speed once he locks on to the quarterback.
Ford and Bosa would give Kocurek a pair of fearsome edge-rushers. In 2018, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner recorded 12 sacks. The increased spotlight on him should create one-on-one opportunities on the ends.
Given that, it would be logical for general manager John Lynch to place a target on Bosa with the No. 2 overall pick.
Verdict: Fact
Will the New York Giants Select a Pass-Rusher with the No. 6 Pick?
Will the New York Giants pass on a quarterback early in the first round in consecutive years? According to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano, the front office may choose a pass-rusher with the No. 6 overall selection.
"There are a ton of great defensive players in this draft," a team source told SNY. "As much as we need a young quarterback, I honestly don't know how we can pass on one of the pass-rushers at 6."
The Giants traded edge-rusher Olivier Vernon and a fourth-rounder to the Cleveland Browns for guard Kevin Zeitler and a fifth-round pick. He missed five contests in 2018 because of an ankle injury and still led the team in sacks with seven. Without him, defensive coordinator James Bettcher will have to turn to Lorenzo Carter and Markus Golden—who played three seasons under the play-caller in Arizona—for edge pressure.
Headed into his second season, Carter isn't an established commodity, and Golden has 2.5 sacks in his last 15 appearances, but New York has a greater need at the NFL's most important position.
Despite the possibility Eli Manning will re-sign with the team in 2020, the Giants have to find his successor. General manager Dave Gettleman will have a shot at top quarterback prospects with the No. 6 overall pick. If the front office views more than one signal-caller as a franchise player, Big Blue should come away with their next leader under center.
Vacchiano's sources point out the abundance of defensive talent in this class. Based on that assessment, the Giants can still land a high-end pass-rusher with the No. 17 overall selection, such as Brian Burns.
Verdict: Fiction
Is Dwayne Haskins' Stock All Hype?
In 2018, quarterback Dwayne Haskins had an impressive redshirt sophomore season at Ohio State, throwing 50 touchdown passes and only eight interceptions with a 70 percent completion rate. He was also a Heisman Trophy finalist. At his pro day, the 6'3", 231-pound signal-caller wowed spectators, per ESPN.com's Todd McShay.
Despite the bright spots on his collegiate resume and solid workouts during the draft evaluation process, Haskins could slip behind two signal-callers in the selection order, per NFL.com's Lance Zierlein: "After speaking with a few different teams, I definitely get the feeling that Dwayne Haskins draft stock was more media created than team driven. I see Haskins falling on draft day and I think the chances are increasing that he is not the second QB off the board."
NBC's Peter King heard similar thoughts about Haskins' draft stock: "In fact, I keep hearing Dwayne Haskins is sinking, and may be the fourth passer picked in this draft."
The Giants (sixth overall), Miami Dolphins (13th) and Washington Redskins (15th) are quarterback-needy teams. The Athletic's Dane Brugler connected Missouri signal-caller Drew Lock to the Broncos, who have the 10th pick. While it's possible Haskins could be the third signal-caller selected behind Murray and Drew Lock, it's unlikely he'll fall past the Redskins.
In a quarterback-centric league, teams will take a chance on a passer who fits the size requirements for the position and had an impressive season at a powerhouse program. It's possible clubs want Haskins' stock to drop to have a shot to acquire him.
Verdict: Fiction
Would the Oakland Raiders Consider Devin White at No. 4?
In Miller's latest scouting notebook, he went over perceived options for Oakland. "Just last week, a highly connected personnel executive hinted the Raiders could still select [Devin] White at No. 4 overall, but that [Quinnen] Williams was the more coveted of the two," he wrote.
According to Miller, general manager Mike Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden worked out Murray and Haskins to entice other teams to trade up for one of the signal-callers.
It's a believable strategy, since the team brass publicly endorsed Derek Carr as the franchise quarterback. Furthermore, the Silver and Black allowed 467 points last season—the most in team history.
While Williams, an interior tackle, seems like a reasonable target at No. 4, White sounds less believable. The Raiders added veteran linebackers Vontaze Burfict, who knows Paul Guenther's defensive scheme from their years together with the Cincinnati Bengals, and Brandon Marshall on one-year deals.
Burfict's production has dropped over the last two years, but the Raiders also have Tahir Whitehead. He played 99.7 percent of the defensive snaps last year. Oakland needs a pass-rusher or a defensive back capable of strengthening its pass defense, which allowed the most touchdowns (36) in 2018.
Williams would bolster the interior pass rush, but White, an off-ball linebacker, isn't an elite cover defender in the middle of the field. At No. 4 overall, he's a bit of a reach.
Verdict: Fiction
Is Jachai Polite Still a 1st-Round Option?
Edge-rusher Jachai Polite's stock plummeted following the NFL Scouting Combine, per info Miller tweeted from scouts: "On top of bad workouts (one called his injury "bulls--t"), his stock is taking a massive tumble."
At Florida's pro day, Polite suffered a hamstring setback after he clocked a 4.96-second 40-yard time, worse than his 4.84-second result at the combine. The former Gator needed a strong showing during workouts to solidify a spot in the opening round, especially since he put together just one productive college season.
Even with Polite's subpar performances and interviews, Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline thinks he still has a chance to hear his name called within the top 32 picks. "Despite recent reports, several teams selecting late in Round 1 are considering using their initial pick on Polite, but that window is narrowing," he wrote on March 27.
Polite plays a premium position on the edge, and a team can never have enough pass-rushers. He logged 11 sacks and 19.5 tackles for a loss in a breakout year at Florida. While some teams may drop him on their boards, another club could draft him Day 1 solely based on last year's impressive tape.
Nonetheless, Polite is a risky first-round investment. His recurring hamstring issues during workouts and word of mouth about the Florida product's poor first impressions will likely push him into Day 2 of a draft stocked with defensive talent.
Verdict: Fiction
Are the New York Jets Favorites to Land Josh Allen?
New York Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan will consider trade offers for the No. 3 overall pick, per the New York Post's Brian Costello. "We're very open to potentially moving back from three," Maccagnan said.
Maccagnan also mentioned the team would feel comfortable with keeping the pick. ESPN.com's Rich Cimini tweeted: "Talked to a handful of NFL types at the Kentucky pro day about the Jets and the No. 3 pick, and most believe they will pick OLB Josh Allen if they are indeed playing a 3-4. Just industry speculation, but that's the buzz."
The Jets signed linebacker C.J. Mosley and cornerback Brian Poole during free agency. Henry Anderson re-signed with the team; he'll line up at defensive end in play-caller Gregg Williams' 3-4 scheme.
Anderson may continue to provide interior pressure, but the Jets need a playmaker opposite Jordan Jenkins. Brandon Copeland recorded five sacks last year, but he served in as a backup for his first two seasons in Detroit. The front office re-signed him on a one-year deal. Allen possesses more upside as a pass-rusher who has short-area coverage ability.
Verdict: Fact
Are the Seattle Seahawks Looking to Trade Down?
The Seattle Seahawks head into the draft with four picks. Still, the roster doesn't have big holes at multiple positions, which allows for draft flexibility. According to News Tribune's Gregg Bell, the team has an interest in moving back, which would net more selections.
In addition, Bell suggests Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons could be a Seattle target in the second round. The Seahawks can also look to address other needs at safety or a guard. Bradley McDougald doesn't have a proven commodity next to him, and oft-injured guard Mike Iupati would have competition for the starting role.
Seattle has the No. 21 overall pick; teams that have eyes for a prospect who drops on draft day may covet the Seahawks' first-round slot. If general manager John Schneider finds a trade partner, he could land an additional pick to fill the club's selection gap between Nos. 21 and 85.
Verdict: Fact