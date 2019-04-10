NFL Draft 2019: Fact or Fiction for Most Recent Draft Rumors

0 of 8

Paul Vernon/Associated Press

Readers have to ask whether a report about a team's interest or lack thereof in a potential draft pick is the truth or a clever smokescreen used to deceive competitors.

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio told reporters at the NFL's annual meeting in late March his reasons for scheduling a prospect workout: the need for information, an honest look at the potential draftee and the intent to send a false signal of interest around the league.

Those mind games raise a lot of questions, which start with the No. 1 overall pick. Will the Arizona Cardinals select signal-caller Kyler Murray, who shares a history with new head coach Kliff Kingsbury, trade with a quarterback-needy squad or take the best non-passer on their board? Regardless of general manager Steve Keim's decision, the pick will shape Day 1 of the April 25-27 draft.

With the No. 2 overall selection, do the San Francisco 49ers have their sights set on one prospect? What can we take away from the quarterback buzz in Oakland?

Here are the latest rumors relating to the upcoming draft along with a verdict on whether each item is fact (likely to come true) or fiction.