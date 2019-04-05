Davis Cup Tennis 2019: Friday Scores and Results; Updated Schedule

DENIS CHARLET/Getty Images

Thailand are in a strong position after Day 1 of their Davis Cup showdown with the Philippines, as they won both rubbers to go 2-0 in front.

Palaphoom Kovapitukted and Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul were successful in their respective matches for the top seeds in the Asia/Oceania Zone, and they'll be expected to finish the job on home soil on Saturday.

Elsewhere, matches between Romania and Zimbabwe plus Morocco and Lithuania are deadlocked at 1-1. The showdown between El Salvador and Peru was suspended due to rain.

Davis Cup, World Group II Results and Schedule

Thailand 2-0 Philippines

Friday

Palaphoom Kovapitukted (THA) bt. Jeson Patrombon (PHI), 6-3 2-6 6-4

Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul (THA) bt. Alberto Lim (PHI), 6-4 7-6(4)

Saturday

Sanchai Ratiwatana & Sonchat Ratiwatana (THA) vs. Francis Alcantara & Jurence Zosimo Mendoza (PHI)

Romania 1-1 Zimbabwe

Friday

Benjamin Lock (ZIM) bt. Marius Copil (ROU), 6-4 7-5

Dragos Dima (ROU) bt. Takanyi Garanganga (ZIM), 6-3 6-3

Saturday

Florin Mergea & Horia Tecau (ROU) vs. Benjamin Lock & Courtney John Lock (ZIM)

Morocco 1-1 Lithuania

Friday

Ricardas Berankis (LIT) bt. Adam Moundir (MAR), 6-2 7-6(5)

Lamine Ouahab (MAR) bt. Laurynas Grigelis (LIT), 6-2 6-0

Saturday

Anas Fattar & Lamine Ouahab (MAR) vs. Ainius Sabaliauskas & Julius Tverijonas (LIT)

El Salvador 0-0 Peru

Play suspended on Day 1 due to rain.

Friday Recap

While there was some exciting action around the globe in the Davis Cup on Friday, the showdown between El Salvador and Peru had to be delayed due to inclement weather:

For Thailand captain Danai Udomchoke, who is the most successful player for the country ever in the Davis Cup, taking charge of the team for the first time in this event would have been a special moment.

Neither Kovapitukted nor Trongcharoenchaikul let him down, as they each got crucial points on the board for their nation.

Of the two, Kovapitukted had to work harder, as he eventually beat Patrombon in two sets. It was a blow for the Philippines, and the situation was made even worse in the very next match as Lim was edged out in two sets against Trongcharoenchaikul.

Elsewhere, Lamine Ouahab ensured the momentum was with Morocco in their tie against Lithuania, as he produced one of the performances of the day to overcome Grigelis, dropping just two games on the way to a win:

It's a similar tale in the other ongoing tie, as Romania and Zimbabwe both go into Saturday deadlocked.

The doubles matches will be played on Saturday, meaning Thailand have the chance to win their match inside two days. The remaining contests will go into Sunday, where two more singles matches will be played if necessary.