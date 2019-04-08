2019 NFL Draft Rumors: Roundup of Latest Buzz Around the League

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The rumor mill is buzzing. And as the countdown to the 2019 NFL draft continues, the noise will only grow louder.

What will the Arizona Cardinals do with the first pick? Will any franchises trade up to select a top-rated prospect? Where will the touted quarterbacks land in the first round?

Sorting through the misinformation and misdirection is critical, but the latest rumors can provide a little insight into what may transpire on the opening night of the draft.

Cardinals Host Top Defensive Linemen

For good reason, Kyler Murray is the favorite to land with the Cardinals. But if they don't select the Oklahoma quarterback, they're exceptionally likely to pick a pass-rusher.

Two of the best recently visited Arizona.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Ohio State's Nick Bosa and Alabama's Quinnen Williams remain in play at No. 1.

Bosa only logged three appearances as a junior because of a groin injury, but his college production is impressive. In 30 career games―while often facing double- and triple-team blocks―Bosa amassed 77 tackles with 29 for loss and 17.5 sacks.

Williams put together a tremendous season in 2018, posting 71 tackles with 19.5 for loss and eight sacks. He was a line-wrecking force on the interior of Alabama's defensive line.

For good reason, they're still on Arizona's mind.

Bengals Eyeing A Trade?

After making the playoffs six times in a seven-year stretch from 2009-15, the Cincinnati Bengals have mustered six or seven wins in three consecutive seasons.

But the trouble with mid-tier mediocrity is Cincinnati never really has a chance to pick elite talent in the draft. Perhaps the Bengals―who have the 11th overall selection in this year's draft―will create their own opportunity in 2019.

According to Rapoport, the Bengals hosted Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen.

Leading up to the draft, Allen is expected to hear his named called within the top four. So, this could simply be Cincinnati being diligent and visiting with the best available players.

But if the Bengals are ready to make a splash on draft night, last season's Bednarik Award winner would be a good choice.

Quarterbacks on Washington's Radar

Because of a serious leg injury, quarterback Alex Smith is expected to miss the entire 2019 campaign. So, Washington needed a replacement and acquired Case Keenum via trade.

However, Smith is turning 35 this offseason, and Keenum struggled mightily after leaving the Minnesota Vikings. Washington must pursue a long-term answer at the position. And during the last week, the team brought in a couple of top prospects.

ESPN's Adam Schefter noted a trip for Duke signal-caller Daniel Jones, and Rapoport said Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins scheduled a visit with the club.

What complicates the matter is Washington has the 15th overall pick. By the middle of the first round, it's likely that Kyler Murray, Drew Lock and Haskins will be off the board.

If Washington is prepared to build its future around Jones, he should be available. But if not, the organization must be prepared to trade up to leave with a top quarterback.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.