Ulysees Gilbert III NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Steelers' Pick

STRENGTHS



—Standout performer at the East-West Shrine Game who turned heads at his pro day with 40-yard times in the low 4.5 range.

—Sure thing as a tackler who rarely lets running backs leave his grasp.

—Productive tackler who can play any of the three linebacker positions after lining up on the strong side at Akron but showing the athleticism to move around.

—Fast enough to cover up tight ends or backs in coverage.

—High-effort player who has the speed to run clean angles to the ball and slip blockers.

WEAKNESSES



—Undersized linebacker at 6'0", 224 pounds and with 31 3/4" arm length.

—Doesn't have the power to stack and shed blockers.

—Will be put on skates when he attempts to step into the hole and take on a blocker.

—Length and power are below average for the NFL. Might have to play at weak-side linebacker to keep him away from lead blockers.

—Lacks awareness at the MAC level.

OVERALL:

Ulysees Gilbert III is a good athlete with the movement skills to attack the ball and run in man coverage, but he's a project who must gain strength while also working on better read-and-react skills from his perch at linebacker. He has immediate special teams value.

GRADE: 5.15 (ROUND 7 - BACKUP CALIBER)

PRO COMPARISON: Matt Milano