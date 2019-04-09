Sleeper QB Prospects Flying Under the Radar Ahead of 2019 NFL Draft

0 of 6

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

Quarterback is the most scrutinized position in professional sports, yet a few quality performers still fall through the cracks during the NFL draft.

Eleven of the league's projected 32 starters didn't hear their names called in the first round. Five of those weren't even acquired until the fourth round or later.

Finding the next Tom Brady (199th pick), Kirk Cousins (102nd pick) or Dak Prescott (135th pick) is no small feat, though. It's nearly impossible. The best quarterback options almost always come off the board during the opening frame. From that point, teams basically throw darts in hopes a Day 3 quarterback selection can turn into a quality backup, let alone a starter.

That's the goal. Yet, opportunities arise and prospects with enough skill can eventually develop.

This year, five quarterbacks—Oklahoma's Kyler Murray, Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins, Missouri's Drew Lock, Duke's Daniel Jones and West Virginia's Will Grier—are potential first-round targets. North Carolina State's Ryan Finley and Buffalo's Tyree Jackson are Day 2 options.

Six prospects projected as fourth-round picks or later present intriguing traits to entice teams and possibly be inserted into lineups if properly managed.