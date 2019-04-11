Each Team's Biggest Question Heading into the 2019 NFL Draft

Each Team's Biggest Question Heading into the 2019 NFL DraftApril 11, 2019
No NFL team is perfect. Not even the New England Patriots.
Every spring, general managers across the league must survey their rosters and address weaknesses. While many teams have filled those holes via free agency and trades, much work remains to be done heading into the upcoming 2019 NFL draft.
Let's walk through each team's biggest question as they prepare for this year's draft in Nashville, Tennessee.
Will the Arizona Cardinals Make a Move at Quarterback?
All signs point to the Arizona Cardinals selecting Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the first overall pick.
According to the Arizona Republic's Bob McManaman, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner visited the team Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Cardinals continue to insist fellow quarterback Josh Rosen, last year's 10th overall pick, is "their guy."
Arizona did not make Rosen available during its first media session of its offseason program, and he wasn't in the weight room when media members were present, according to ESPN.com's Josh Weinfuss.
Murray is the best fit for new head coach Kliff Kingsbury's offense, while Rosen still holds trade value.
"I like Josh [Rosen]. I don't know," Cardinals running back David Johnson said with regard to Arizona possibly drafting Murray, per NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano. "I mean, it's a business and we all know that."
Who Will Make the Atlanta Falcons Tougher in the Trenches?
The Atlanta Falcons needed to become bigger and more physical in the trenches on both sides of the ball.
They traded a fifth-round pick to the Denver Broncos for right tackle Ty Sambrailo in September 2017, and they gave him a three-year, $14.25 million contract extension two months ago. General manager Thomas Dimitroff then signed guards James Carpenter and Jamon Brown in free agency.
With the offensive line seemingly set—although Atlanta should add another blocker in the draft—the defensive line becomes the priority.
The Falcons lack bulk and power along their defensive interior. Grady Jarrett is a franchise player, but Atlanta can maximize his effectiveness with a rugged 1-technique to eat up blockers and help collapse the pocket.
Even if Deadrin Senat emerges as a starter, the defensive front lacks depth.
How Many Wide Receivers Will the Baltimore Ravens Add?
The Baltimore Ravens built a unique run-first offense around ultra-athletic quarterback Lamar Jackson. However, Jackson's maturation as a passer is dependent on his supporting cast.
Right now, the Ravens lack playmakers at wide receiver.
A pass-catching corps featuring Willie Snead IV, Jordan Lasley, Jaleel Scott, Chris Moore and the recently signed Seth Roberts is the league's least-inspiring unit. None of them had more than 62 receptions or 651 receiving yards last season.
The Ravens will need chunk passing plays to keep opponents from selling out to stop the run. They should prioritize adding multiple wide receivers during the draft.
Who Will Replace Kyle Williams in Buffalo Bills' Lineup?
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane attacked the team's two biggest concerns areas—offensive line and wide receiver—with ruthless aggression this offseason.
Free-agent signees Mitch Morse, Spencer Long, Ty Nsekhe, LaAdrian Waddle, Quinton Spain and Jon Feliciano will provide much-needed fortification for the offensive line. Meanwhile, wide receivers John Brown and Cole Beasley will make the passing game far more effective.
However, defensive tackle Kyle Williams' retirement created another hole on the roster.
The Bills' top three interior defenders—Star Lotulelei, Harrison Phillips and Jordan Phillips—are better suited to play 1-technique. Buffalo thus needs a penetrating, disruptive option at 3-technique.
The Bills' interest in Houston's Ed Oliver, who had a predraft visit scheduled with them, shows they're serious about addressing defensive tackle as well.
Will the Carolina Panthers Add More Pass-Rushers?
The Carolina Panthers spent most of the offseason concentrating on their offensive line instead of their defensive front. However, the pass rush needs a boost after Julius Peppers' retirement.
General manager Marty Hurney did sign Bruce Irvin to provide some punch, but the Panthers envision the seven-year veteran more as a linebacker than a true edge defender.
"His position flexibility, it's going to play into some of the things I'd like to see us do in terms of even fronts versus odd fronts, different packages of rush-type players," head coach Ron Rivera said, per ESPN.com's David Newton.
As such, Mario Addison still requires a running mate. No other defensive lineman on the roster managed more than three sacks last season.
Will the Chicago Bears Find a Starter at Running Back?
In late March, the Chicago Bears shipped leading rusher Jordan Howard to the Philadelphia Eagles for a conditional 2020 sixth-round pick.
Howard, who ran for more than 1,100 yards in each of his first two seasons, wasn't a fit for head coach Matt Nagy's offense. He's also set to become a free agent after the 2019 season, so the Bears received something in return instead of potentially losing him for nothing later.
General manager Ryan Pace bolstered his running back depth chart by signing Mike Davis, but the four-year veteran has never rushed for more than 514 yards. While Davis will split time with diminutive pass-catching back Tarik Cohen, Chicago can further fortify its backfield with a draft selection.
This year's running back class lacks top-end talent, which is fine since the Bears lack first- or second-round picks. They could add a runner in the middle rounds to compete and possibly start this fall.
Will the Cincinnati Bengals Build Around QB Andy Dalton or Draft a Replacement?
The Cincinnati Bengals are saying all the right things about current staring quarterback Andy Dalton.
"I've always thought very highly of him," new head coach Zac Taylor said of Dalton, per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio. "I think he’s a great fit for what we're going to do."
However, that doesn't mean he's the Bengals' long-term answer at quarterback.
Dalton has only two years remaining on his contract, and the Bengals owe him no more guaranteed money. As a result, they may consider spending the 11th overall pick on a quarterback prospect such as Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins, Missouri's Drew Lock or Duke's Daniel Jones.
According to Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, Taylor may be looking for "his guy" under center.
How Will the Cleveland Browns Further Address Their Secondary?
After signing veteran safety Morgan Burnett to a two-year, $7.5 million deal, the Cleveland Browns don't have a glaring hole among their first-team offense and defense.
General manager John Dorsey acquired wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and defensive end Olivier Vernon via trades this offseason, and he signed defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson and running back Kareem Hunt (once he returns from an eight-game suspension) as well.
However, Cleveland's secondary remains suspect.
Burnett is a short-term solution. Cornerback depth is questionable beyond last year's fourth overall pick, Denzel Ward.
In addition, free safety Damarious Randall is set to become a free agent after the 2019 season, and the Browns can save $6.35 million if they release nickel corner T.J. Carrie next offseason.
Will the Dallas Cowboys Invest in D-Line After Quinn Addition, Lawrence Deal?
The Dallas Cowboys accomplished two major goals this offseason: They signed defensive Demarcus Lawrence to a long-term contract extension and provided him with some help by trading for Robert Quinn.
Those moves may bolster the team's edge rush, but the Cowboys still need to upgrade their interior and overall defensive depth.
Defensive end David Irving said he's quitting the NFL after he received an indefinite suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy. The Cowboys can save $5.9 million by cutting Tyrone Crawford this year or $8 million next year. Maliek Collins is entering a contract year as well.
The Cowboys need a disruptive interior presence to collapse the pocket and pair with their improved edge rush to maximize defensive pressures.
Quinn is also signed to a one-year deal. Defensive end isn't settled long term beyond Lawrence's standing as the team's defensive focal point.
Will the Denver Broncos Double-Dip with Another Quarterback Investment?
Trading for longtime Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco seemingly didn't quench the Denver Broncos' thirst for a young signal-caller to groom.
General manager John Elway hasn't been secretive about the Broncos' interest in this year's top quarterback prospects. He confirmed Denver scheduled predraft visits with all four of the top signal-callers, per Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith.
It's the smart approach after years of failing at the game's most important position.
Flacco doesn't have a single cent of guaranteed money left on his contract. Denver should view him as a short-term bridge rather than a long-term option.
The Broncos are well-positioned to select a quarterback with the 10th overall pick. Oklahoma's Kyler Murray appears to be the likely No. 1 overall pick, but Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins, Missouri's Drew Lock or Duke's Daniel Jones may fall to Denver at No. 10.
Will the Detroit Lions Help QB Matthew Stafford by Adding Another Playmaker?
Everything is on the table for the Detroit Lions with the No. 8 overall pick.
"If it's a player that's worthy of the eighth overall pick, and he happens to be a tight end, then I'm not against that," general manager Bob Quinn said at the combine, per ESPN.com's Michael Rothstein. "... I don't have any guidelines that I've ever developed over my years in scouting that say, 'You can't take a player at this position, at that number.'"
Quinn specifically mentioned tight ends because Iowa's T.J. Hockenson is a potential top-10 pick. But that approach extends beyond tight end and veers toward wide receiver.
The Lions may have the opportunity to select the class' top option in Ole Miss' D.K. Metcalf. A trio of Metcalf, Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones has the potential to become the league's best and make life easier on quarterback Matthew Stafford.
What WR Will the Green Bay Packers Pick to Complement Davante Adams?
The Ted Thompson way of doing things for the Green Bay Packers is long gone. Current general manager Brian Gutekunst is far more proactive in his approach.
Thus, the idea of waiting until the middle or late rounds to address wide receiver after last year's debacle is unacceptable.
"A source close to one of the team's skill-position starters says Rodgers was the one 'sinking the ship' with zero interest in developing [Marquez] Valdes-Scantling, [Equanimeous] St. Brown or [J'Mon] Moore," Bleacher Report's Ty Dunne reported.
That likely taught Gutekunst a tough lesson during his first year on the job: Developmental options aren't the best way to supplement the Packers offense. Aaron Rodgers needs talented options he can trust. If he doesn't, he'll lean on Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams.
It'd be best for all parties if the Packers make an early investment in a top receiving talent Rodgers can't ignore.
How Many O-Linemen Will the Houston Texans Add to Protect QB Deshaun Watson?
The Houston Texans are positioned to make a classic draft mistake by thinking their young players are further along and better than those available in the draft.
Houston's offensive line allowed a league-high 62 sacks last season, but Matt Kalil is that unit's only notable addition this offseason to date.
However, head coach Bill O'Brien isn't sold on an instant rookie contributor.
"They go from blocking who they blocked in the ACC, the Big Ten, the SEC, to now the first day of training camp, they're blocking J.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney, Whitney Mercilus," O'Brien rationalized, per ESPN.com's Sarah Barshop. "So, there's a big adjustment, but if they have a great work ethic and they stay true to who they are, they'll develop and they'll be able to play their first year. But it's not easy."
The Texans desperately need help at left tackle, and adding quality depth and competition would boost the entire front.
Will the Indianapolis Colts Supplement an Aging Defensive Front?
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard built a formidable roster through thrifty free-agent spending and astute drafting.
Last year's draft class featured All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson, Defensive Rookie of the Year linebacker Darius Leonard and right tackle Braden Smith. The team doesn't have as many holes on its roster this year, but the defensive line could use attention.
All four of the Colts' projected starters along the defensive front—Jabaal Sheard, Denico Autry, Margus Hunt and the recently signed Justin Houston—will be 29 or older at the start of the regular season.
Indianapolis does have young depth in Grover Stewer, Hassan Ridgeway, Jihad Ward, Kemoko Turay, Tyquan Lewis and Al-Quadin Muhammad. But that group lacks explosiveness, especially along the interior.
With Sheard and Houston working off the edge, adding a defensive tackle prospect who can consistently collapse the pocket would make a significant difference.
How Many New Weapons Will the Jacksonville Jaguars Draft for QB Nick Foles?
Signing free-agent quarterback Nick Foles is merely the first step toward respectability for the Jacksonville Jaguars offense. Quarterback is a huge part of the equation, but Foles will need protection and weapons, too.
The Jaguars currently don't have a starting-caliber right tackle on their roster. To make matters worse, Dede Westbrook is the top returning wide receiver after he led the team last season with 66 receptions for 717 yards and five touchdowns.
Jacksonville lacks a true outside threat, and the team's current tight end group is underwhelming at best. The Jaguars signed former Kansas City Chiefs receiver Chris Conley to serve as a vertical threat, but he's never been a consistent option.
Thus, executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin will be searching for three key contributors at right tackle, wide receiver and tight end during the draft.
How the Kansas City Chiefs Replace Dee Ford and Justin Houston?
Teams have a hard enough time finding one premium pass-rusher. The Kansas City Chiefs must replace two this offseason.
Dee Ford and Justin Houston had their issues. Ford never developed into a complete defender. Houston was an aging, overpriced veteran. However, that outside linebacker duo combined for 22 sacks and 41 quarterback hits last season.
Defensive lineman Chris Jones might be the focal point of the unit, but no one else on the roster managed more than 2.5 sacks during the 2018 campaign. Furthermore, Jones will need an edge presence to take pressure off him as offensive lines slide protection in his direction.
The entire Chiefs defense must improve after finishing 31st overall in yards allowed last season. They can start by adding another pass-rusher.
How Many Defensive Tackles Will the Los Angeles Chargers Add?
The Los Angeles Chargers hemorrhaged defensive tackle talent this offseason.
Corey Luiget, Damion Square and Darius Philon are no longer with the team. The organization did re-sign Brandon Mebane to pair with 2018 third-round pick Justin Jones. But Mebane is 34 years old, and the organization can easily move past his contract next season.
The Chargers' run defense improved dramatically between the 2017 and 2018 campaigns. The team's depth and overall quality isn't as good today, though.
Selecting a 1-technique early in the draft to replace Mebane is a good starting point, even though the position doesn't hold as much value as it once did. Plus, Jones still has to prove he's a starting-caliber 3-technique.
Anthony Lynn's squad has Super Bowl aspirations. To reach such a lofty goal, the Chargers must become tougher up the middle.
Who Will Complement Aaron Donald Along the Los Angeles Rams' Defensive Interior?
The Los Angeles Rams were dominant along the defensive interior during their run to Super Bowl LIII. Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh were one the most intimidating duos in NFL history.
But Suh remains a free agent, and the Rams don't have the salary-cap flexibility to re-sign the 32-year-old. Michael Brockers just entered the last year of his current deal as well.
"I do think because it's a good defensive line draft, our goal is to come out of the draft with probably a young defensive lineman," general manager Les Snead told ESPN.com's Lindsey Thiry. "That can happen, or guess what, I'll say there are 31 other enemies that may decide to hinder our vision."
Adding a stout nose tackle with the 31st overall pick would only help Donald.
How Deep Will the Miami Dolphins Rebuild Go?
The entire conversation surrounding the Miami Dolphins' potential 2019 tank job boils down to one factor: the quarterback position.
A team going into the season with a 36-year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick and no viable alternative says just about everything anyone needs to know.
However, the Dolphins front office and coaching staff could find a quarterback prospect they love, select him with the 13th overall pick and expedite the rebuilding process. Miami has done its work on the top options.
Dolphins representatives attended Ohio State and Oklahoma's pro days. The team also met privately with Missouri's Drew Lock and Duke's Daniel Jones.
Miami is clearly in the market for a quarterback. But the franchise could push the decision down the road if it's not completely sold on any particular prospect and thus willing to wait on next year's options.
Can the Minnesota Vikings Find a Pair of Starting Guards?
The Minnesota Vikings don't have a quality starting-caliber guard on their roster.
Neither Josh Kline nor Dakota Dozier is the answer at either position. Yes, Kline started 46 games for the Tennessee Titans over the last three seasons, but they decided the position needed an upgrade and released him in March.
Granted, beggars can't be choosers, but the Vikings are in a position to add an instant-impact rookie along the offensive interior.
With the 18th overall pick, Minnesota will have an opportunity to select a physical tone-setter like Oklahoma's Cody Ford, Kansas State's Dalton Risner or Boston College's Chris Lindstrom. The team could and should double down at the position.
Tackle and center are set, but the front five isn't linked because of two obvious weak spots.
How Do the New England Patriots Replace TE Rob Gronkowski?
The New England Patriots offense will look significantly different next season without future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski.
Austin Seferian-Jenkins signed with the team Wednesday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. However, Seferian-Jenkins is likely not a long-term replacement since he agreed to a one-year, prove-it deal.
The Patriots dynasty has been built on three things: quarterback Tom Brady, head coach Bill Belichick and adaptability.
The organization doesn't need to replace Gronkowski, per se, but it does need to find a mismatch or two in the passing game. Options range from talented young tight ends to bigger slot receivers to opening up the offense with vertical threats at wide receiver. None of these options are currently found on New England's roster.
Who Will Complement Michael Thomas in the New Orleans Saints' Passing Game?
Wide receiver Michael Thomas isn't the only receiving option for the New Orleans Saints; it just seems like it.
Thomas led the Saints last season with 1,405 receiving yards on 125 receptions. The next closest receiver, Tre'Quan Smith, managed 427 yards on 28 receptions.
The Saints signed tight end Jared Cook in free agency, but he's only part of the solution.
Last year, the Saints signed Dez Bryant, then Brandon Marshall. The organization also made a run at Adam Humphries in free agency before his services became too pricey.
"We're always open to [adding] whether it's in the draft or free agency, if the right player became available," head coach Sean Payton said of adding another wide receiver, per The Advocate's Rod Walker.
Will the New York Giants Finally Draft Eli Manning's Replacement?
The New York Giants brought everything upon themselves regarding the Eli Manning predicament.
"Again, this narrative that Eli's overpaid and can't play is a crock," general manager Dave Gettleman said, per the New York Post's Paul Schwartz. "I'm telling you."
The Giants' steadfastness in Manning's ability to start isn't the real problem; their potential willingness to forgo another top quarterback prospect is shortsighted and nearly impossible to understand, especially since Gettleman shed multiple effective performers—including Jason Pierre-Paul, Damon Harrison, Landon Collins, Olivier Vernon and Odell Beckham Jr.—while retaining the 38-year-old signal-caller.
A year ago, the franchise drafted running back Saquon Barkley instead of quarterback Sam Darnold with the second overall pick. The Giants now own the sixth and 17th picks. They can't repeat the same mistake.
Manning can start another year, but the franchise must find his replacement.
What Other Offensive Weapons Will the New York Jets Add?
The New York Jets roster ranked among the league's worst last year with the 29th-ranked offense and 25th-ranked defense. Yet, the organization came away hopeful because of quarterback Sam Darnold. This offseason, the franchise placed a priority on surrounding the 21-year-old signal-caller with plenty of talent.
First, the team traded for two-time Pro Bowl guard Kelechi Osemele. It also spent handsomely in free agency to add running back Le'Veon Bell and slot receiver Jamison Crowder.
More help should be on the way during the draft, even though the Jets don't own a second-round selection.
Crowder, Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa and Josh Bellamy are a solid quartet, but another wide receiver who can consistently work outside the numbers and help Anderson would be a welcome addition. A complementary option to Chris Herndon at tight end would provide the offense with more flexibility as well.
Are the Oakland Raiders Really Interested in Drafting a New QB?
Either the Oakland Raiders really want to replace Derek Carr as the team's starting quarterback, or they are laying an ultra-thick smokescreen to coerce a trade up for one of this year's signal-callers.
"We're looking for guys that can play and do a lot of different things," head coach Jon Gruden said back in January, per the New York Post's Greg Joyce. "They come in all shapes and sizes nowadays."
According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill Jr., Gruden is "all over" the 5'10" Kyler Murray. The Raiders coached the North Squad at the Senior Bowl, and another prospect said the coach "really, really" likes Missouri's Drew Lock, per Sports Illustrated's Kalyn Kahler. NFL Network's Michae Silver reported the Raiders are "very high" on Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins.
At this point, finding a quarterback the Raiders and Gruden don't like might be more newsworthy.
Will the Philadelphia Eagles Infuse Some Youth into Their Defensive Line?
The Philadelphia Eagles' defensive approach is built around the idea their front can create mismatches through different pass-rushers with varying skill sets.
Over the last two seasons, the Eagles went two-deep along their defensive front with multiple rushers able to rattle opposing quarterbacks. They still can. But the front office must build long-term viability.
Trading 33-year-old Michael Bennett to the New England Patriots last month started the transition. Defensive ends Brandon Graham, Chris Long and Vinny Curry will be 31 or older at the start of the regular season, and tackles Fletcher Cox and Malik Jackson will be 29 by the end of the year.
Further additions to the front will build a constant rotation with younger options to pair with 2017 first-round pick Derek Barnett.
How Can the Pittsburgh Steelers Replace Antonio Brown's Production?
Antonio Brown burned every single bridge on his way out of The City of Bridges. While the Pittsburgh Steelers might be happy Brown is gone, life will be quite different for JuJu Smith-Schuster once opposing defenses zone in on him every single play instead of rolling coverage toward Brown.
"So I know what you mean in terms of the attention that he might get from opposing teams, but it's our job to balance those things out, and I'm sure he's excited about meeting the challenge and the responsibility that comes with the attention," head coach Mike Tomlin said, per ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler.
Even during a down season, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger targeted Brown a team-high 168 times. Now, other receivers must pick up the slack. James Washington is an obvious candidate. The Steelers also signed free agent Donte Moncrief in March.
But another wide receiver draft selection will provide the team with options to spread the wealth.
Will the San Francisco 49ers Finally Find Their Sought-After X-Receiver?
The San Francisco 49ers require a true X-receiver to complete Kyle Shanahan's offense.
The team was linked to Antonio Brown before his eventual trade to the Oakland Raiders.
"We took a quick look and then we just said, 'Hey, we're not interested in that for our team," 49ers general manager John Lynch said during an interview on KNBR (via The Athletic's Matt Barrows). "... I think we feel pretty good about our receiving corps."
The last point is significant because it's untrue.
Lynch held "numerous conversations" with the New York Giants to acquire Odell Beckham Jr., according to ESPN.com's Pat McManamon and Jordan Raanan. Granted, Beckham is a superstar.
Even so, an elite target is lacking in the Niners offense, and their interest in other receivers shows a willingness to further address the position.
Will the Seattle Seahawks Look to Replace Earl Thomas III?
The marriage between the Seattle Seahawks and Earl Thomas III ended in an ugly divorce, which means Seattle has a hole to fill.
Thomas became the standard by which all free safeties are judged playing in the vaunted Legion of Boom secondary. The Seahawks couldn't fully implement their approach without the ridiculous sideline-to-sideline range he presented.
Tedric Thompson performed admirably in Thomas' stead after the six-time Pro Bowler suffered a broken leg in a Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. The Seahawks could easily move forward with Thompson starting along the back line. Or, the team can draft another free safety with outstanding range. Alabama's Deionte Thompson immediately comes to mind as a late first-round/early second-round option (in the case of a trade-down scenario).
Will DT Gerald McCoy Still Be with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers After the Draft?
Sometimes the draft isn't about whom a team acquires; it's about whom the team lets go.
Gerald McCoy has been the face of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization for the past nine seasons and made six successive Pro Bowls from 2012-2017.
But he turned 31 in February, and his skills are declining.
"He's not as disruptive as he was four years ago," head coach Bruce Arians said, per ESPN.com's Jenna Laine, "but he's still a good player."
McCoy is still the NFL's ninth-highest-paid interior defender on an annual basis despite signing his contract extension during the 2014 campaign.
The Buccaneers could place McCoy on the trade block during the draft, cut him during the event if they address the 3-technique or keep him around for at least one more season.
Will the Tennessee Titans Add More Help at TE or Outside WR?
Signing Adam Humphries as a free agent and Delanie Walker's return from a season-ending dislocated ankle isn't enough to jump-start the Tennessee Titans offense. More weapons are still needed.
Humphries is an extremely effective slot receiver, but he won't provide much help outside the numbers. And Corey Davis hasn't quite put forth the production that Tennessee expected when they drafted him No. 5 overall in 2017.
Tight end, meanwhile, appears settled with Walker's return and Jonnu Smith on the roster. However, Walker turns 35 later this year, and Tennessee can release the three-time Pro Bowler after this season and save $6.7 million against the 2020 salary cap.
The Titans feature a big, physical offense, but they invested their 2015 No. 2 overall pick in quarterback Marcus Mariota for a reason. Mariota has yet to reach his expected potential, in part due to a poor surrounding cast.
Will the Washington Redskins Start the Season Without a Long-Term QB Plan?
The Washington Redskins can't go through another season where they are scrambling to find solutions at quarterback.
To be fair, no team is ready for injuries to its starter and primary backup. But the organization must be better prepared for the long term.
Alex Smith's status remains in doubt after a gruesome leg injury, and Colt McCoy is nothing more than a backup. The organization did trade for Case Keenum, but he's a Band-Aid at best.
It's not a promising situation.
Washington can rectify the issue by investing in a top quarterback prospect like Missouri's Drew Lock, West Virginia's Will Grier or Duke's Daniel Jones. If Smith eventually returns, the team will be in a great situation. If not, the team has its signal-caller of the future already on the roster.