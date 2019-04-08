Updated NFL Super Bowl Odds After Early Free Agency

0 of 32

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The National Football League doesn't hand out the Lombardi Trophy in the spring. It's an obvious fact but also an important one to keep in mind when assessing the moves that teams have and haven't made in free agency.

The New England Patriots, for example, have once again failed to make waves in free agency, yet they're favored to win the big one. Still, the moves teams made over the last month will impact the upcoming season. The question is how much.

Here, we'll take a look at the latest Super Bowl LIV odds for each team—using the most favorable odds from Oddschecker.com—and assess how accurately those reflect the actual chances of winning a title. Which teams are legitimate contenders? Which have made the necessary moves to enter the conversation? Which are entering rebuilding seasons? Let's dig in.

Odds are current as of April 8 and listed in reverse order.

Jump to:

AFC East: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

NFC East: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Redskins

AFC North: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

NFC North: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

AFC South: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

NFC South: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

AFC West: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

NFC West: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks