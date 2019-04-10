Predicting Which High Seeds in 2019 NCAA Tournament Won't Reach 2020 Big Dance

0 of 9

Maintaining dominance for multiple seasons is not easy in men's college basketball. Leaders graduate, stars declare for the NBA draft, role players transfer, coaches leave for greener pastures and we barely recognize anything other than the jerseys for most teams by the time November rolls around.

As a result, many teams that were great one year end up settling for spots in the NIT the following season.

More than half of the schools that participated in the 2018 NCAA tournament were not invited to this year's dance. And we aren't just talking about the minor-conference revolving doors of automatic bids. Ten of the 28 teams seeded No. 7 or better last year didn't make it this March, including No. 1 seed Xavier.

Looking at that same pool of 28 candidates from this year's field, it's not hard to pinpoint teams unlikely to participate in the 2020 NCAA tournament.

Obviously, there are a lot of unknowns in play here. Six top-30 recruits still haven't decided whom they will play for in 2019-20. Dozens of players will declare for the draft before the April 21 deadline, and even more will pull their names out of the draft pool before that June 10 deadline. In other words, it's going to be at least another two months before we have a great idea of what next year's rosters will look like.

We can make educated guesses, though.

Teams are listed in ascending order of seed in the 2019 NCAA tournament. When dealing with two or more teams from the same seed line, they are presented in no particular order.