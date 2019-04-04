Video: Watch Alex Morgan Score 100th Career Goal for United States vs. Australia

Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

After being stuck on 99 the past two games, Alex Morgan made history with her 100th international goal during the United States women's national team's friendly against Australia on Thursday night.

It was a goal in the 14th minute that not only put the U.S. on top but also earned her a spot in the record books:

Not a bad way to break in the new kits.

Morgan becomes the seventh American woman to reach the century mark:

USWNT legend Mia Hamm took to social media to congratulate Baby Horse:

Her next goal would break a tie with Tiffeny Milbrett, and she sits just five goals back of teammate Carli Lloyd for fifth. Abby Wambach, one of Morgan's former teammates, is the all-time leading scorer in women's soccer history with 184 career international goals.

Paul Carr of TruMedia Networks provided some interesting statistics on Morgan's prolific scoring abilities:

In honor of the latest accomplishment by one of its stars, Nike will be selling a special boot, per Heidi Burgett:

Now that this milestone is out of the way, Morgan can turn her full attention toward this summer's Women's World Cup.