Video: Watch Alex Morgan Score 100th Career Goal for United States vs. Australia

Video: Watch Alex Morgan Score 100th Career Goal for United States vs. AustraliaApril 5, 2019
After being stuck on 99 the past two games, Alex Morgan made history with her 100th international goal during the United States women's national team's friendly against Australia on Thursday night.
It was a goal in the 14th minute that not only put the U.S. on top but also earned her a spot in the record books:
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
ALEX MORGAN HAS DONE IT!!! 🙌 She scores her 100th goal for the USWNT and puts 🇺🇸 on 🔝 https://t.co/OlG6vf4HtF
Not a bad way to break in the new kits.
Morgan becomes the seventh American woman to reach the century mark:
B/R Football @brfootball
The 7th player to reach 100 goals for the @USWNT — @alexmorgan13! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/Z9ZdZsD91Y
USWNT legend Mia Hamm took to social media to congratulate Baby Horse:
Her next goal would break a tie with Tiffeny Milbrett, and she sits just five goals back of teammate Carli Lloyd for fifth. Abby Wambach, one of Morgan's former teammates, is the all-time leading scorer in women's soccer history with 184 career international goals.
Paul Carr of TruMedia Networks provided some interesting statistics on Morgan's prolific scoring abilities:
Paul Carr @PaulCarr
Alex Morgan gets her 100th international goal! - 7th American in the century club 🇺🇸 - 3rd-youngest and 4th-fewest caps among Americans with 100 int’l goals #RoundNumbers https://t.co/MPVjQSHTK2
Paul Carr @PaulCarr
Alex Morgan's 100 international goals by body part: 58 - Left foot 25 - Right foot (including her 100th) 14 - Head 2 - Chest 1 - Thigh
In honor of the latest accomplishment by one of its stars, Nike will be selling a special boot, per Heidi Burgett:
Heidi Burgett @heidiburgett
Nike congratulates @alexmorgan13 on her 100th goal w/ special boots. Date/coordinates mark her 1st international goal, scored Oct. 6, 2010, in Chester, Pennsylvania. 100 pairs will be available for purchase in North America. https://t.co/p3X5JXcgvE
Now that this milestone is out of the way, Morgan can turn her full attention toward this summer's Women's World Cup.
