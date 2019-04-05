NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 2019: Complete Final Four Schedule, Bracket

Kiichiro Sato/Associated Press

Notre Dame remembers last year's Final Four well and will hope it's something that can be repeated.

The Fighting Irish won their semifinal and championship games when Arike Ogunbowale hit back-to-back buzzer-beaters to give them the title in Columbus, Ohio. Perhaps the Irish won't need last-second heroics to get the job done this year, but they do have a formidable team.

Notre Dame (34-3) is averaging 89.1 points per game and will put that offense on display in the semifinal round against Connecticut (35-2).

That will be the second of two Final Four games at Amalie Arena in Tampa Friday night. The first will see Baylor (35-1) line up against Oregon (33-4) and is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Both matches will be televised by ESPN2.

The title game will be played Sunday at 6 p.m. ET, and it will be televised by ESPN.

The Irish have had a smooth run in this year's bracket, as they have won three of their four games by at least 16 points, and their closest encounter was an 87-80 triumph over Texas A&M in the Sweet 16 round.

Ogunbowale knows this year's Final Four is not likely to be as dramatic as the 2018 version.

"Well, I don't think we can really top last year," she said, per Beth Maiman of NCAA.com. "What happened last year was amazing. We're here to win, however we have to do it, whatever fashion, we're just here to win. That's what we're focused on."

Ogunbowale, 22, is averaging a team-high 20.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

UConn and Notre Dame have one of the best rivalries in women's college basketball, and the Huskies will be looking for their second victory over the Irish this season.

The Huskies picked up an 89-71 victory in December, when they were the stronger team down low and able to control the boards. They also kept Notre Dame out of its rhythm.

Katie Lou Samuelson, Napheesa Collier and Crystal Dangerfield dominate in the middle for UConn, and Notre Dame head coach Muffet McGraw wants the Irish to concentrate on the fundamentals.

"I think rebounding is always key for us," she said. "If we can defend and get a rebound, that's going to help our transition game. That's probably maybe the biggest key."

UConn is a regular in the Final Four. The Huskies are making their 12th straight Final Four appearance and 20th of all-time. They won four straight titles from 2013 through 2016.

Collier is averaging a team-high 16.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, while Azura Stevens is contributing 14.7 ppg.

Baylor relies on its versatile inside-outside game to dominate opponents. Kalani Brown and Lauren Cox are its most important players, and the pair have combined to average 28.4 points, 16.4 rebounds and 4.2 blocks per game.

Cox has been a dominant defensive player all season, and Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey believes she is the top defensive player in the nation.

"She can defend any position on the floor if I asked her to," Mulkey said. "That's what separates her from other people who think their kid is the best defensive player in the country. You may be down the block as a post player, but can you go out there and guard a three player, guard the point guard if I get in trouble with my point guard defender?"

Oregon is making its first appearance in the Final Four after being stopped in the Elite Eight the past two years.

Leading scorer Sabrina Ionescu was a spectator at the Final Four last year and is relishing being involved in 2019.

"We're definitely just enjoying the moment, enjoying the experience and everything that it has to offer," she said. "Now it's game time. We're focusing on the game. We're not really going to change who we are. We're going to enjoy and be appreciative of the position we're in."

Ionescu, 21, is averaging 19.7 ppg, 6.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game.