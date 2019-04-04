La Liga Table 2019 Week 30: Standings and Final Scores After Thursday

JORGE GUERRERO/Getty Images

Sevilla took another big step toward UEFA Champions League football on Thursday, beating Deportivo Alaves in a match with big implications for La Liga's top-four race.

The win saw the Andalusians move level with Valencia and within a single point of fourth-place Getafe. Meanwhile, Real Betis lost away to Real Sociedad and lost ground to the other European hopefuls.

Here is a look at Thursday's results:

Sevilla 2-0 Alaves

Leganes 1-0 Valladolid

Real Sociedad 2-1 Betis

La Liga Standings (Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points):

1 Barcelona 30, +48, 70

2 Atletico Madrid 30, +26, 62

3 Real Madrid 30, +17, 57

4 Getafe 30, +10, 47

5 Valencia 30, +9, 46

6 Sevilla 30, +12, 46

7 Deportivo Alaves 30, -6, 44

8 Athletic Bilbao 30, -1, 43

9 Real Betis 30, -5, 40

10 Real Sociedad 30, +1, 40

11 Eibar 30, -1, 39

12 Leganes 30, -4, 39

13 Espanyol 30, -11, 35

14 Girona 30, -9, 34

15 Levante 30, -12, 32

16 Real Valladolid 30, -17, 30

17 Villarreal 30, -5, 30

18 Celta Vigo 30, -10, 29

19 Rayo Vallecano 30, -22, 24

20 SD Huesca 30, -20, 23

Pablo Sarabia was once again the hero for Sevilla, continuing what has been a sensational season for the 26-year-old:

Sarabia has been the driving force behind Sevilla's surge up the standings that has the Andalusians just one point behind Getafe and the final UEFA Champions League ticket. Three wins in their last four matches was exactly what they needed, and they came through another major test on Thursday.

Alaves, one of La Liga's top Cinderella stories, have fallen back to Earth a bit since their great first half of the campaign, but they still present stiff opposition.

They were far from their best on Thursday, however, and when Roque Mesa opened the scoring with a great strike, it didn't come as a major surprise:

The pattern continued after the half, with Sevilla prodding for a second goal. It eventually came on the break, with Sarabia keeping his cool and producing a fine finish.

With the goal and assist, Sarabia has now hit double digits in both marks in La Liga, and he may court some transfer interest in the summer if he finishes strongly.

Sevilla's win put the pressure on Betis, who traveled to the Basque Country for a contest against Sociedad later in the evening.

The visitors had strong stretches in midfield but lacked a creative touch in the attacking third—something that has been an issue for most of the season. Fans have not enjoyed watching the side play:

Juanmi's opener came with some controversy, as he scored following a corner Betis strongly contested. Some of the players still seemed more focused on bickering, rather than defending, when the ball was played.

Former Sociedad star Sergio Canales pulled the visitors level, but rising star Mikel Oyarzabal continued his great campaign with a late winner, handing Betis' European hopes a serious blow.