Watford vs. Wolves: FA Cup 2019 Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

Watford and Wolverhampton Wanderers will have the chance to add to their impressive 2018-19 campaign on Sunday, when the Premier League clubs meet in the semi-finals of the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium.

Oddschecker has named Wolves as the slight 29-18 favourites, while Watford come in at 2-1. A draw―after 90 minutes―checks in at 44-19.

BT Sport 2 (UK) will provide TV coverage of the contest, with live-streaming options available via the BT Sport app and ESPN+ (U.S.). Kick-off will be at 4 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET.

Both of Sunday's semi-finalists sit just outside the Premier League's top six, checking in as the so-called best-of-the-rest behind the division's giants.

The gap to Manchester United is well over double digits, but the road to Europe is still wide open. The winner of the FA Cup qualifies for the UEFA Europa League, and if City win the tournament, the Premier League's seventh-placed finisher will take their place.

Wolves and Watford have the inside edge in the league, as they sit just ahead of the likes of Leicester City and Everton. West Ham United are also still in the mix, but fans have seemingly already given up:

Winning the FA Cup outright would be a much safer and better way to move into Europe, though. Both Watford and Wolves have found some success against the Premier League's top clubs, even if City would likely come in as the clear favourites should they beat Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Sunday's semi-finalists both won their Week 32 Premier League contests, as Wolves beat Manchester United 2-1 and Watford pushed Fulham into relegation, winning 4-1 at Vicarage Road.

The win snapped a two-match losing streak for the Hornets, who will face Wolves without Tom Cleverley and have other injury doubts to worry about:

Wolves' tremendous midfield unit of Joao Moutinho, Leander Dendoncker and Ruben Neves again stood out in the win over United, and they will be the driving force against Watford on Sunday. They have a tremendous ability to win the ball back in a hurry and set up the attacking duo of Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota, two mobile, technical forwards who will trouble any defence.

Abdoulaye Doucoure will have his hands full shielding the Watford back four and battling in the trenches with the Wolves trio, but the midfield ace has the talent to hold his own in such a difficult fight.

Prediction: Watford 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers