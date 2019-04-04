2019 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Boom-or-Bust Prospects

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Nothing makes or breaks an NFL franchise faster than guessing right or wrong on a boom-or-bust draft prospect.

As the name implies, the best-case scenario for these players often puts them on a short path to stardom. Grab enough "boomers," and you just might form a championship foundation.

The flip side, of course, is the dreaded draft bust. Have one too many flops, and you're not only looking at a lengthy rebuild, but there's probably a new front office running the show.

It's the ultimate risk-reward exercise for football evaluators, and it's played out year after year. So, after we run through our latest mock draft, we'll highlight three of the most volatile first-rounders and examine which clubs could be interested.

2019 NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Buffalo Bills: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

12. Green Bay Packers: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

13. Miami Dolphins: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

14. Atlanta Falcons: Cody Ford, G/T, Oklahoma

15. Washington Redskins: Devin White, LB, LSU

16. Carolina Panthers: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

17. New York Giants (via Cleveland Browns): Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

18. Minnesota Vikings: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

19. Tennessee Titans: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

21. Seattle Seahawks: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida

22. Baltimore Ravens: Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

23. Houston Texans: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

26. Indianapolis Colts: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys): Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Kaleb McGary, OT, Washington

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints): Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

31. Los Angeles Rams: Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

32. New England Patriots: Irv Smith, TE, Alabama

Boom-or-Bust Prospects

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is such a unique prospect there doesn't seem too much gray area between his best- and worst-case scenarios. You can picture him as a future Hall of Famer. You can also see him flaming out in spectacular fashion. It's hard to imagine him being an average passer stuck in mediocrity.

You could pick almost any portion of his 2018 stat sheet and be amazed by it. He uncorked 377 passes and connected on 69 percent of them. He threw for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns, while tossing just eight interceptions. He also ran 140 times for 1,001 yards (7.2 per carry) and another 12 scores.

"The QB flashes explosive athleticism and dynamic playmaking ability with A-plus arm talent," NFL.com's Bucky Brooks wrote. "... As a runner, Murray displays home run potential whenever he tucks the ball under his arm on a designed run or impromptu scramble."

Sounds like a Pro Bowler, right? But remember, all of these evaluations are attached to Murray's single collegiate season as a full-time starter. There's no telling if he could sustain similar production year after year—against NFL defenders, no less—or even if his diminutive frame (5'10", 207 pounds at the combine) can hold up at the sport's highest level.

History says potential-rich passers don't wait long to hear their names called, and we've got Murray first off our board joining Kliff Kingsbury and the Cardinals. If Murray isn't headed to the desert, though, the Raiders, Giants and Bengals could all be in hot pursuit.

Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Gary isn't new to the limelight. Back in 2016, he was the highest-rated recruit in his entire class.

He looks the part of super-prospect, too. The rock-solid 6'4", 277-pounder, paced all defensive linemen at the combine in the 40-yard dash and vertical jump, tied for first in the broad jump, took second in the three-cone and fourth in the 20-yard shuttle.

But scouts already knew he was an elite athlete. What they might still be contemplating is why those natural tools didn't translate into more on-field production. He recorded 119 tackles over three seasons with the Wolverines, but only 23.0 were for loss and just 9.5 were sacks.

His pedigree and profile will entice some front office sooner rather than later, and it'll be up to the defensive staff to figure out how to get Gary closer to his ceiling. No shortage of top-10 teams will likely have interest, including the Raiders, Buccaneers, Giants and Lions.

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

Metcalf's appeal is hard to miss.

Even in a league littered with big, long, blazing-fast receivers, the 6'3", 228-pound Metcalf will stand out for his physical tools. The guy's muscles have muscles, and somehow, he still burned through a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the combine. He also bench pressed 225 pounds 27 times, cleared 40 inches in the vertical and broad-jumped more than 11 feet.

As great as that drill work was, though, his change-of-direction testing was equally anemic. He clocked 7.38 seconds in the three-cone drill and 4.50 seconds in the short shuttle, which both ranked among the bottom four at his position. Add in that a limited route tree at Ole Miss kept him away from many quick-cutting actions, and there's at least some concern you're talking about a deep-ball specialist.

His college career offered up more good and bad. He was explosive when he played (18.3 yards per reception), but he was never super-active (3.2 receptions per game). Two of his three seasons were prematurely ended by injuries, too.

Still, that size-weight-speed combination will be hard for any receiver-needy teams to overlook. If the Jaguars don't take him off the board, the Bills and Packers look like logical landing spots.