Stephen Curry Broke 3-Point Shooting Slump by Wearing New Contact Lenses

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 3, 2019

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a basket against the Denver Nuggets at ORACLE Arena on April 02, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry was in a bit of a shooting slump from February to early March, at least by his own lofty standards. But Curry has since hit at least five three-pointers in nine straight games, and during that time is hitting on an absurd 48.7 percent from deep. 

So what changed? Well, he can see better now.

"I started wearing contacts," Curry told Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic. "No, I'm serious."

"I had gotten so used to squinting for so long," he added. "It was just normal."

           

