Stephen Curry Broke 3-Point Shooting Slump by Wearing New Contact Lenses

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry was in a bit of a shooting slump from February to early March, at least by his own lofty standards. But Curry has since hit at least five three-pointers in nine straight games, and during that time is hitting on an absurd 48.7 percent from deep.

So what changed? Well, he can see better now.

"I started wearing contacts," Curry told Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic. "No, I'm serious."

"I had gotten so used to squinting for so long," he added. "It was just normal."

