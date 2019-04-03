Report: Manchester City Eye Rodri as Saul Niguez Transfer Alternative

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Manchester City are reportedly eyeing Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri this summer, as they seek to secure a long-term replacement for Fernandinho.

According to Eduardo Fernandez-Abascal and Rob Dawson of ESPN FC, City have also shown an interest in Atletico's Saul Niguez. However, they are now said to be facing serious competition for the player from Manchester United.

It's reported Rodri is considered a "perfect alternative target" to Saul and that Guardiola views him as an ideal successor to the veteran Brazilian.

"Sources have told ESPN FC that Guardiola believes Rodri would be more suited for the position as the 22-year-old is the real holding midfielder at Atletico Madrid with Saul playing in a more advanced role and even as a full-back and a centre-back," it's added.

According to Fernandez-Abascal and Dawson, City had been keeping tabs on Rodri during his time at Villarreal. Atletico signed the playmaker from their fellow La Liga side ahead of the current campaign, beating Barcelona to his services.

As Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge relayed when the signing was confirmed last summer, Rodri has stylistic similarities to Blaugrana midfielder Sergio Busquets, who established himself as the holding midfielder at the Camp Nou under Guardiola:

While City's squad is packed with talent in most areas, they do lack depth at the base of midfield.

When Fernandinho is in the team he is a major force in the position. The Brazilian's defensive work provides a platform for City's plethora of attacking players to push on from, while on the ball he has made major strides since Guardiola arrived at the club.

If Fernandinho isn't available, City have to shift things around, with Ilkay Gundogan the man who replaces him most frequently. However, Gundogan is much more comfortable in an advanced position.

Rodri is more of a natural in front of the back four. The Spain international may not be as mobile as Fernandinho, but his positional sense is excellent, as is his ability to start attacks from deeper positions.

Scouted Football summed up what type of footballer City would be getting if they were able to secure Rodri:

Muhammad Butt of Squawka Football thinks the Atletico man would be an ideal purchase for the Premier League champions:

Atletico would surely be reluctant to let such an important player move on, especially when they've already agreed to sell Lucas Hernandez to Bayern Munich. It's noted there is also uncertainty about the futures of other key players, including Saul, Antoine Griezmann and Diego Godin.

However, Rodri would tick a lot of boxes for City and it's easy to see him thriving in Guardiola's setup. If the Premier League side make a big push for him, the opportunity would surely appeal to the 22-year-old.